Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, russell t davies

Doctor Who Christmas Special Trailer: TARDIS Time for Gatwa, Gibson

Set to hit screens on December 25th, here's a look at the official trailer for the Doctor Who Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road."

Article Summary Doctor Who Christmas Special "The Church on Ruby Road" premieres December 25th.

Trailer teases the Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson's companion Ruby Sunday.

Davina McCall and other stars join the festive special with goblins and mystery.

New cast members and guest stars revealed for the upcoming Series 14 and 15 (Series 1 and 2).

And with that, the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special event comes to a close (NO SPOILERS!) – just in time for a new series of adventures featuring Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday. That all begins on December 25th (on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & Disney+) with the Christmas special, "The Church on Ruby Road," as the Doctor comes face-to-face with the mythical & mysterious goblins – and with the mysterious Ruby. Little is known about the Doctor's future companion as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Now living with her mum, Carla, and grandmother, Cherry, her world is about to be turned upside down when she encounters the Doctor and takes off with them in the TARDIS. Earlier this week, we learned that composer Murray Gold's "The Goblin Song' would be available to stream this Monday – and now, we're getting our first extended look at what's to come with the official trailer for the special. And yes, there are goblins…

Joining Gatwa & Gibson for showrunner Russell T. Davies's special are Davina McCall (playing herself), Michelle Greenidge (Ruby's mum Carla), Angela Wynter (Ruby's grandmother Cherry), and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood. "It is beyond an honour to be asked to appear in not only Doctor Who but also Ncuti's first episode as the new Doctor. It was such an extraordinary experience, and Russell has written you all a Christmas delight! Now I just can't wait for everyone to see it!" McCall shared in a statement. Davies added, "From Day One in this job, I wanted 'Doctor Who' back on Christmas Day! And with Ncuti, Millie, Davina, and the Goblin King, I hope it's a feast for all the family!"

Doctor Who: Looking Ahead to Series 14/Series 1 & Series 15/Series 2

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023.

Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

And here's a look at Gold, Segun Akinola, and the BBC National Orchestra performing our upcoming Doctor's new theme – along with some words from RTD near the end:

Never going to get tired of listening to the Fifteenth Doctor's Theme 😍🧡 We're celebrating 60 years of #DoctorWho, featuring music from Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, all performed by the @BBCNOW orchestra in Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall 🎵 pic.twitter.com/o3UmOOkYjZ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at a video showcasing Gold & Akinola's new take on the Doctor Who theme:

📢: THIS IS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE!!! pic.twitter.com/UFs6xDOvx5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!