Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, barry manilow, bctv daily dispatch, Billie Eilish, dcu, doctor who, Henry Winkler, Maxwell Lord, pretty little liars: summer school, rick and morty, silk: spider society, stranger things 5, the boys

Doctor Who, DCU/Maxwell Lord, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Silk, DCU/Maxwell Lord, Stranger Things 5, Rick and Morty, The Boys, Pretty Little Liars & more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? BBC's Doctor Who, Prime Video's Silk: Spider Society, DCU/Maxwell Lord, Apple TV+'s A Charlie Brown Christmas, Netflix, WWE/AEW/TNA, Barry Manilow, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Prime Video's The Boys, Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, American Horror Story/Billie Eilish/Henry Winkler, BBC's Lot No. 249, Netflix's The Brothers Sun & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Silk: Spider Society, DCU/Maxwell Lord, Barry Manilow, Stranger Things 5, Rick and Morty, The Boys, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, American Horror Story/Billie Eilish/Henry Winkler & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, December 9, 2023:

Doctor Who: RTD's "The Giggle" Warning Video Has Us Asking Questions

Silk: Spider Society Writers' Room Reportedly Restarting in January

Maxwell Lord: J. M. DeMatteis Not Buying "Villain" Tag; Gunn Checks In

A Charlie Brown Christmas Streams Free on Apple TV+ Dec. 16th & 17th

Netflix CEOs Ted Sarandos, Greg Peters Set for $40M 2024 Pay Packages

AEW Rampage Set to Disrespect the Troops Tonight (Preview)

Barry Manilow Serves Up Some "Rudolph" in Christmas Special Preview

TNA Wrestling Rebrands and Relaunches TNA+ Streaming Service

DC Studios' Gunn & Safran Reportedly Tap Sean Gunn for Maxwell Lord

Stranger Things 5 Production Getting Underway Early January: Report

Rick and Morty Season 7 Ep. 9 Cold Open: Rick's Plan? Rob Heaven

The Boys Producer Shuts Down "Woke" Attacks with Very Painful Reminder

Doctor Who: "The Giggle" Extended Clip: The Toymaker's Deadly Serious

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Ready to Wrap; Madison, Gish Post

AHS: Billie Eilish on Score, Theme Song; Henry Winkler Joins Universe

Lot No. 249: Kit Harington on Playing the Hero in X'Mas Ghost Story

Doctor Who: "The Giggle" Clip: The Toymaker's Looking for a Rematch

The Brothers Sun Trailer Spotlights Michelle Yeoh, Lots of Action

Doctor Who, Twisted Metal, The Rookie, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!