Doctor Who, Gen V, "Agatha" Name Change & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Disney+'s Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, SAG-AFTRA, Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, Freevee's Bosch: Legacy, AEW/WWE, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Hulu's American Horror Stories, Prime Video's Gen V, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Disney+'s Loki, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, SAG-AFTRA, Bosch: Legacy, Stranger Things, American Horror Stories, Gen V, Loki, Doctor Who & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, October 22, 2023:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 E13 "Red Scale": New Memories Unfold (REVIEW)

Spy x Family S02E02 Brings Us Sweet Bond & Damian Special (REVIEW)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Showrunner: S02 Timeline, "Thinking" S03

Agatha: Check Out "Darkhold Diaries" Key Art Before Next Name Change

SAG-AFTRA: AMPTP "Asked Us to Return to the Table"; Warns of "Noise"

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Joint Statement Confirms Talks Resuming This Tuesday

Bosch: How Optimus Prime Nearly Cost Us Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch

AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts Bring Double Disrespect Tonight

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Cast on Netflix Series, Henry Creel

AEW Rampage Review: Another Wrestling Travesty from Tony Khan

American Horror Stories/Huluween Event Promo: Maybe Fear Has a Point

Gen V Season Finale Will Be "Handoff" to The Boys Season 4 & More

Star Trek Thoughts: How TNG Became Center of Franchise's Universe

Loki Season 2 Episode 3: World's Fair in Love & War (REVIEW)

Doctor Who Series 5 Was Perfect Fairytale Season Filled With Firsts

