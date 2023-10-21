Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: american horror stories, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, gen v, howard stern, Post Malone, rick and morty, SAG-AFTRA, star trek: prodigy, stranger things, wytches

Star Trek: Prodigy, Gen V/Soldier Boy, ST5 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA, Howard Stern/Post Malone, Star Trek: Prodigy, Wytches, Gen V, Rick and Morty, Doctor Who & more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SAG-AFTRA, Howard Stern/Post Malone, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, Wytches, WWE/AEW, Prime Video's Gen V, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Hulu's American Horror Stories, BBC's Doctor Who, BBC's Lot No. 249, Disney+'s Loki, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, October 21, 2023:

SAG-AFTRA Defends Halloween Costume Rules, Clarifies Kids Question

Howard Stern: Post Malone Performs Alice in Chains/"Them Bones" Cover

Star Trek: Prodigy S02 Has "Aspirations of Deep Space Nine" & More

Wytches Showrunner Scott Snyder Confirms Writers' Room Return Date

WWE SmackDown Preview Sees Logan Paul Returning Live Tonight

SAG-AFTRA Ex-President on Halloween Guidelines: "We Look Like A Joke"

Tony Khan to Announce So-Called Dream Match on AEW Rampage

Gen V: "Only 10%" of What Jensen Ackles Filmed as Soldier Boy Aired

Rick and Morty S07E02 Clip: Rick & Jerry Brain-Swap Does NOT Go Well

Stranger Things 5 Writers: No SAG-AFTRA Deal? Here's What We Might Get

American Horror Stories Teaser Wears Its Heart on Its – Dinner Plate?

Gen V PSA: Soldier Boy Has Plan For Dealing with Spoilers (Ouch!)

Doctor Who: The Doctor Deals with Woody Dilemma in New Teaser Image

SAG-AFTRA Statement Offers Interesting Response to Members' Proposal

Lot No. 249: Mark Gatiss, Kit Harington Team for BBC X'Mas Ghost Story

Peter Sanderson Gets Added To Loki Season 2 Episode 3 Creator Credits

Loki Director on Recreating '80s McDonald's; '70s-Style Chase Scenes

