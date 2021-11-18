Doctor Who, HIMYF, SNL, Big Sky & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 18 Nov 21
I heard you on my wireless back in '52/Lying awake, intent at tuning in on you/If I was young, it didn't stop you coming through/Oh-a, oh-a/They took the credit for your second symphony/Rewritten by machine and new technology/And now I understand the problems you can see… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to The Buggles for "Video Killed The Radio Star" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes BBC's Doctor Who, NBC's Saturday Night Live, The CW's The Flash, ABC's Big Sky, Netflix's Ozark, LeVar Burton & Trivial Pursuit, Boy Meets World star William Daniels & Taylor Swift, Hulu's How I Met Your Father, and tons more. And then we wrap things up with looks at our reviews of USA Network's WWE NXT and HBO Max's Head of the Class.
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, November 18, 2021:
Cowboy Bebop Preview: Spike Shares Rough Churro-Buying Experience
Saturday Night Live: Simu Liu & SNL Cast All Smiles at Read-Thru
Doctor Who: BBC Confirming Whittaker/Chibnall Endgame Raises Questions
Batwoman S03E06 Preview: Sophie Wants to Know What Jet Has Over Ryan
Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon Begins This December on Paramount+
The Flash "Armageddon": Brandon Routh's Ray Palmer Earns Key Art Honor
How I Met Your Father: Hulu's HIMYM Spinoff Premieres This January
Big Sky: WWE Wrestler Jinder Mahal's Tweet Confirms Season 2 Casting
Doctor Who: Flux Midseason Trailer, E04 "Angels" Images Released
The Sinner: USA Network Ending Bill Pullman Series After 4 Seasons
Walker & Davidsons Feud Heats Up This Week: Season 2 Episode 4 Preview
Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Episode/"Session" Titles Released
AEW Dynamite Preview: Hangman Page, TBS Title Tournament, More
One Fan Will Win A The Lion King's Timon & Pumbaa Production Cel
Raven & Angela Feature in Gargoyles Production Cel Now On Auction
Ozark Season 4 Teaser Shows That All Decisions Have Consequences
Hawkeye Shares Greatest Key Art Ever: Lucky the Pizza Dog (& Humans)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Happy Birthday, Danny DeVito!
Kevin Can F**k Himself: Mary Hollis Inboden Talks Patty, Series Impact
Riverdale Season 6 Offers Heart-Wrenching "Rivervale" E02/E03 Previews
Trivial Pursuit: LeVar Burton Hosting TV Adaptation Worthy of His Name
Boy Meets World: Mr. Feeny Is A Swiftie; Taylor Swift & Bro Approve
My Hero Academia Official Live Concert Set for Anime NYC This Friday
Here's a look at BCTV's round-up of today's reviews, including USA Network's WWE NXT and HBO Max's Head of the Class:
NXT 2.0 Recap 11/16: Did We Get Our First WarGames Match Set Up?
Head of the Class Pilot Review: Bill Lawrence Reboot Has Winning Start
