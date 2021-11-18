Doctor Who, HIMYF, SNL, Big Sky & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 18 Nov 21

I heard you on my wireless back in '52/Lying awake, intent at tuning in on you/If I was young, it didn't stop you coming through/Oh-a, oh-a/They took the credit for your second symphony/Rewritten by machine and new technology/And now I understand the problems you can see… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to The Buggles for "Video Killed The Radio Star" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes BBC's Doctor Who, NBC's Saturday Night Live, The CW's The Flash, ABC's Big Sky, Netflix's Ozark, LeVar Burton & Trivial Pursuit, Boy Meets World star William Daniels & Taylor Swift, Hulu's How I Met Your Father, and tons more. And then we wrap things up with looks at our reviews of USA Network's WWE NXT and HBO Max's Head of the Class.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, November 18, 2021:

Cowboy Bebop Preview: Spike Shares Rough Churro-Buying Experience

Saturday Night Live: Simu Liu & SNL Cast All Smiles at Read-Thru

Doctor Who: BBC Confirming Whittaker/Chibnall Endgame Raises Questions

Batwoman S03E06 Preview: Sophie Wants to Know What Jet Has Over Ryan

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon Begins This December on Paramount+

The Flash "Armageddon": Brandon Routh's Ray Palmer Earns Key Art Honor

How I Met Your Father: Hulu's HIMYM Spinoff Premieres This January

Big Sky: WWE Wrestler Jinder Mahal's Tweet Confirms Season 2 Casting

Doctor Who: Flux Midseason Trailer, E04 "Angels" Images Released

The Sinner: USA Network Ending Bill Pullman Series After 4 Seasons

Walker & Davidsons Feud Heats Up This Week: Season 2 Episode 4 Preview

Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Episode/"Session" Titles Released

AEW Dynamite Preview: Hangman Page, TBS Title Tournament, More

One Fan Will Win A The Lion King's Timon & Pumbaa Production Cel

Raven & Angela Feature in Gargoyles Production Cel Now On Auction

Ozark Season 4 Teaser Shows That All Decisions Have Consequences

Hawkeye Shares Greatest Key Art Ever: Lucky the Pizza Dog (& Humans)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Happy Birthday, Danny DeVito!

Kevin Can F**k Himself: Mary Hollis Inboden Talks Patty, Series Impact

Riverdale Season 6 Offers Heart-Wrenching "Rivervale" E02/E03 Previews

Trivial Pursuit: LeVar Burton Hosting TV Adaptation Worthy of His Name

Boy Meets World: Mr. Feeny Is A Swiftie; Taylor Swift & Bro Approve

My Hero Academia Official Live Concert Set for Anime NYC This Friday

Here's a look at BCTV's round-up of today's reviews, including USA Network's WWE NXT and HBO Max's Head of the Class:

NXT 2.0 Recap 11/16: Did We Get Our First WarGames Match Set Up?

Head of the Class Pilot Review: Bill Lawrence Reboot Has Winning Start

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star (Official Music Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8r-tXRLazs)