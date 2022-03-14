Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker, John Bishop Tip Off Bradley Walsh Return?

As we reach "The Ides of March," thoughts begin turning more and more to what lies ahead for the BBC's Doctor Who. It looks pretty certain that Easter weekend will bring back The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) for "Legend of the Sea Devils," the second of Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's final three specials before they wrap their run. From there, Russell T. Davies returns as showrunner with Series 14 set for 2023, as speculation (and betting pools) run wild over who the next Doctor will be. One of the rumors making the rounds is that Davies is going to have past Doctors return for a series of standalone specials celebrating the show's 60th anniversary before revealing who be the new lead heading into Series 14. Matt Smith and David Tennant are just some of the names being mentioned (though Christopher Eccleston made it pretty clear that if he was to return on-screen, it wouldn't be with another Doctor). Now we may have gotten a tip-off of another familiar face set to return before Whittaker departs, Bradley Walsh aka Graham.

During their conversation on his Three Little Words podcast, Bishop and Whittaker were discussing their final day of filming together when Bishop brought upon their post-wrap dinner. "We had a moment when we finished 'Doctor Who.' We went out for a dinner, and we got talking about it, and I just… I just burst out crying because [of] these relationships that I'd established with people that I wasn't expecting to establish," Bishop revealed. But it was Whittaker's follow-up that included the (potential) reveal. "There was me, Mandip [Gill], Brad [Walsh], and you, and we were in this private dining room, weren't we? And we just all became completely over-emotional," Whittaker followed up. "Brad like dived up, started giving you a massive hug. We just all… because also why we were upset and why we were all so emotional about it, was because there was just so much joy." Bishop agreed though he did make a point of mentioning that the rest of them were laughing at him. But Whittaker wanted to make it clear that they were laughing with him and not at him, explaining, "I wasn't laughing at you, I laughed at Brad who bounced over to you. He is such, like, he was like a little mother hen." Now, does that mean that Walsh is going to appear on screen? Not necessarily. It would make perfect sense to invite past cast members back for a wrap party even if they weren't currently on the show considering how brief Whittaker's run was as well as the closeness of the cast. Here's a look at the clip:

With Arthur Lee joining the cast as Ji-Hun and Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Ying Ki, here's a look at the first trailer for "Legend of the Sea Devils" (written by Chibnall and Ella Road, and directed by Haolu Wang):

"Legend of the Sea Devils" finds the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) in 19th century China, where a small coastal village is under threat – from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force which she unwittingly unleashes. Will the Doctor, Yaz and Dan emerge from this swashbuckling battle with the Sea Devils to save the planet?