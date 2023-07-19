Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, Good Omens 2, justified, ms marvel, sdcc 2023, Secret Invasion, Twisted Metal

Doctor Who, Secret Invasion, GO2, SDCC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Justified, Secret Invasion, Doctor Who, Good Omens 2, The Wheel of Time, SAG-AFTRA, SDCC, Ms. Marvel & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping Khalid with "Skyline," we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SDCC 2023, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Babylon 5, USA Network's WWE NXT, FX's Justified: City Primeval, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, Peacock's Twisted Metal & The Continental, BBC's Doctor Who, Amazon's Good Omens 2, Crunchyroll, Netflix's Nailed It!, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, HBO's Hard Knocks, SAG-AFTRA, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Gargoyles, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Justified, Secret Invasion, SDCC 2023, Twisted Metal, Good Omens 2, Ms. Marvel & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, July 19, 2023:

Dark Side of the Ring S04E07: Foley & Atlas on Abdullah's Commitment

Babylon 5: J. Michael Straczynski Addresses Blu-Ray Release Questions

WWE NXT Preview: Can Dominik Mysterio Dethrone NA Champ Wes Lee?

Justified: City Primeval E01 Preview: Raylan's Run-In Leads to Detroit

Secret Invasion Ep. 5 Preview: G'iah & Varra Have Serious Firepower

Babylon 5: JMS Announces Complete Series Getting Blu-Ray Release

Doctor Who: New Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson Key Art Posters Released

Twisted Metal & The Continental: Peacock Reveals SDCC 2023 Plans

Doctor Who: David Tennant, Catherine Tate 60th Annv Key Art & More

WWE Raw: New Tag Champs, SummerSlam Matchups, and More!

Justified: City Primeval Poster: The Lawman & The Wildman; BTS Video

Dark Side of the Ring S04E07: Abdullah & Siblings on His Early Years

Good Omens 2 Key Art Posters: Get to Know Beelzebub, Muriel & Michael

Overlord IV Limited Edition Leads Crunchyroll October Blu-Ray Releases

Nailed It! Goes Big with New Netflix Baking Challenge Series: Trailer

The Wheel of Time Releases New Season 2 Images; Trailer This Wednesday

Hard Knocks S18: HBO Series Spotlights New York Jets Training Camp

SAG-AFTRA FAQ Addresses Cons/Fan Expos/Personal Appearances Concerns

Ahsoka: Ashley Eckstein Encourages "Clone Wars" & "Rebels" Rewatches

Gargoyles: Greg Weisman Not Buying Into Kenneth Branagh Film Rumblings

Ms. Marvel: When Iman Vellani & Co. Opened MCU Door to Mutants, X-Men

Doctor Who: Patrick Troughton Earns Historical Blue Plaque Honor

SDCC, Star Trek: SNW, SAG-AFTRA, Dead City & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

