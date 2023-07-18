Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: always sunny, bctv daily dispatch, interview with the vampire, SAG-AFTRA, sdcc, star trek, strange new worlds, The Walking Dead

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping Better Than Ezra with "Mystified," we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, SDCC 2023/cosplayers, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Adult Swim, Hulu's Animayhem, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, USA Network's WWE Raw, Apple TV+'s Foundation, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, BBC's Ghosts, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, FX's American Horror Story, AMC's The Walking Dead Universe, The Always Sunny Podcast, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, July 18, 2023:

SAG-AFTRA Chart Shows Union, AMPTP Still Deeply Divided on Key Issues

Interview with the Vampire, Adult Swim, Hulu "Animayhem": SDCC Updates

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Ep. 6 Trailer: An Enemy Within?

Adult Swim/SDCC: Eric Andre, Sarah Sherman Out; Meet & Greets Canceled

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E08 Trailer: Dennis De-Stressing?

Rick and Morty Seasons 1-6 Blu-Ray/DVD Boxed Set Details Released

WWE Raw Preview: Lesner Returns to Address Cody Rhodes… Again

Foundation: Apple TV+ Releases S02E02 "A Glimpse of Darkness" Preview

Adult Swim Reveals "Checkered Past" This August – at 5 PM? (TEASER)

Yellowstone, UK: Ghosts Join CBS Fall 2023 Programming Schedule

Secret Invasion Season 1 Ep. 5 Teaser: Fury's Got a Few Moves Left

AHS, What We Do in the Shadows & More FX Activations Set for SDCC 2023

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season Finale Images: Maggie vs Negan?

The Always Sunny Podcast "Has Been Put On Hold For Now": Details

Cody Rhodes Doc to Stream on Peacock July 31st; Watch the Trailer

To Cosplay or Not To Cosplay? SDCC 2023 & SAG-AFTRA/WGA Update

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Posts S02E06 Lost in Translation Images

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Images; Official Trailer Drops On Wednesday

The Walking Dead SDCC Watch Party: Daryl Dixon, Rick/Michonne & More

Interview with the Vampire S02 SDCC Details; Hayles/Claudia Early Look

Jujutsu Kaisen S02E02 "Hidden Inventory 2" Review: Gojo Simping Time

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Reginald Barclay Would Be Perfect Season 4 Fit

