Doctor Who, SNL, Lex Luthor, What If…? & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, December 13, 2023:

Smallville Star Michael Rosenbaum Welcomes Hoult to Lex Luthor Family

Homicide, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actor Andre Braugher Passes Away, Age 61

CM Punk Signs with WWE Raw, Enters Royal Rumble, Destroys AEW

Good Times: Seth MacFarlane/Norman Lear Animated Series Sets Cast

Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Defends Cast Size; Mr. Terrific Tease

Star Trek Community & Beyond Offer Terry Matalas Birthday Wishes

Ripley: Netflix Releases New Look at Andrew Scott-Starring Series

LEGO Star Wars: 3 New Animated Shorts to Brighten Up Your Holidays

Reacher: Prime Video Featurette Introduces Who's Who for Season 2

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School: RAS Wrap Post Thanks Cast & Crew

Wytches: Scott Snyder Updates Scripts Status: "Terrifying as F***"

Peacemaker: John Cena on James Gunn: "What He Says Usually He Does"

SNL Midseason Finale Teaser Welcomes Back Kate McKinnon, Billie Eilish

Bridgerton Season 3 Teaser Confirms 2-Part Spring Premiere (IMAGES)

What If…? S02 Event Brings X-Men, Wakanda, Spider-Man Series News

Doctor Who, Lex Luthor, Watchmen Whoops & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Bigeneration Game in The Daily LITG 12th of December, 2023

