Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: Bigeneration, doctor who, newlitg

The Bigeneration Game in The Daily LITG 12th of December, 2023

When one becomes two, Doctor Who as an earthworm, and bigeneration going down their timeline. It's all go at Bleeding Cool...

Article Summary Doctor Who "Bigeneration" sparks a new "Doctorverse" phenomenon.

Bleeding Cool's Daily LITG covers comics, TV, and gaming news.

Top stories include a deep dive into Doctor Who and Marvel's latest.

Subscribe for email updates on the latest in geek culture.

When one becomes two, Doctor Who as an earthworm, and bigeneration going down their timeline. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday- Talking 'Bout Bigeneration

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Lady Gaga Does Wednesday

LITG two years ago, Dino Megazord

LITG three years ago, Supernatural, Law & Order: SVU and Pokemon GO

LITG four years ago… we were getting The Last Ronin.

LITG five years ago… Ratched was Ratcheting Up

But everything you knew was wrong.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Bitter Root co-creator and Black Panther writer Chuck Brown.

Vicious Circle writer Kevin LaPorte.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Bigeneration Bigeneration Bigeneration Bigeneration Bigeneration

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!