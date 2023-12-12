Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: , ,

The Bigeneration Game in The Daily LITG 12th of December, 2023

When one becomes two, Doctor Who as an earthworm, and bigeneration going down their timeline. It's all go at Bleeding Cool...

Article Summary

  • Doctor Who "Bigeneration" sparks a new "Doctorverse" phenomenon.
  • Bleeding Cool's Daily LITG covers comics, TV, and gaming news.
  • Top stories include a deep dive into Doctor Who and Marvel's latest.
  • Subscribe for email updates on the latest in geek culture.

When one becomes two, Doctor Who as an earthworm, and bigeneration going down their timeline. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday- Talking 'Bout Bigeneration

My Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: The Giggle, When One Becomes Two
Doctor Who bigeneration BBC iPlayer screencap
  1. Doctor Who: RTD on "Bigeneration" Creating Brand New "Doctorverse" 
  2. Doctor Who "The Giggle": What About Sacha Dhawan's Master? (SPOILER)
  3. John Cassaday Draws One Beast Of An X-Force Cover 
  4. Comic Book Retailers Say The Funniest Things: Glenn O'Leary Special
  5. Marvel Comics Omnibuses For Late 2024 And Early 2025
  6. Marvel Removes Comics Over Racial Concerns From Predator Omnibus
  7. Shazam's Zachary Levi Burns His DC Goodwill To The Ground For A Joke
  8. Ultimate Storm & Ultimate Killmonger In Ultimate Black Panther
  9. Peacemaker: James Gunn Has Same "Shazam 2" Question That We Had
  10. Doctor Who: My Ten Thoughts on "The Giggle": When One Becomes Two

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Lady Gaga Does Wednesday

wednesday
Image: Netflix; Instagram Video Screencap
  1. Wednesday: Lady Gaga Honors Dance by Going "Mother Monster" Mode 
  2. Comic Book Publishers Not Paying Comic Book Creators
  3. Night Court: Check Out NBC's Season 1 Eps. 1-6 Official Overviews
  4. When Alan Moore Wrote the Final Superman Comic Instead of Jerry Siegel
  5. Warner Bros. Discovery Picking Fight with Netflix Over "The Sandman"?
  6. Marvel Comics Mixes Up Its Captain Americas
  7. Doctor Who: The Moral Failings of The Thirteenth Doctor's Era
  8. Spawn's Movation To Fight Batman And Other BatSpoilers
  9. Bosch: Legacy Season 2: Michael Connelly Post Confirms Filming Wrap
  10. First Appearance of Archangel and the Origin of Apocalypse
  11. Ghost-Maker Created a Robin to Rub Batman's Nose In It (Batspoilers)
  12. The Lost World of Fiction House's Jungle Comics, Up for Auction
  13. Exorcists Never Die From Steve Orlando & Sebastián Píriz From Mad Cave
  14. Satan's Safari and Other Sheena Stories in Jumbo Comics, at Auction
  15. Monsters of Metal: Krampus in Concert Preview: Swipe File
  16. Will Jeff Smith's Bone #4 Top $1000 At Auction Today?
  17. Gaga Over Wednesday in The Daily LITG, 11th December 2022

LITG two years ago, Dino Megazord

Power Rangers Zord Ascension Project Dino Megazord Has Arrived
Credit: Hasbro
  1. Power Rangers Zord Ascension Project Dino Megazord Has Arrived
  2. Only Murders In The Building A Masterclass In TV Dramedy; Season 2 BTS
  3. An Open Letter to Robert Kirkman Regarding GI Joe
  4. Seth MacFarlane on "Darkly Hilarious" Family Guy, FOX "News" Hypocrisy
  5. Ravensburger Announces Disney Villainous: Bigger & Badder
  6. Doctor Who: Davies Wants to "Scare the Living S**t Out of You"- Moffat
  7. Better Call Saul Foursome Makes Final Season Feel A Little Too Real
  8. Rick and Morty Nearly Killed Kevin Smith Creatively; Smith's 3 Fav Eps
  9. Kansas City: Sylvester Stallone Looks to Clarify His "Q" Controversy
  10. Tim Drake Finally Gets His Date With Bernard Dowd Four Months Late
  11. Other Ever Afters, Melanie Gillman's Queer Fairy Tale Graphic Novel
  12. Mother F Goose Beats Devil's Reign To Top Diamond Comics Reorders
  13. The Stretcher Bearers, The First Comic By Brothers Reid & Ryan Beaman
  14. Afro-Punk Director, James Spooner, Creates New Punk Graphic Novel
  15. Bristol Lines Up For Banksy Shirts To Help The Colston Four
  16. Deluxe Mandalorian in the Daily LITG, 11th December 2021
  17. Rhea Ewing's Fine: A Comic About Gender, Graphic Novel Debut in April

LITG three years ago, Supernatural, Law & Order: SVU and Pokemon GO

  1. Law & Order: SVU – Christopher Meloni's Stabler Transformation Begins
  2. Pokémon GO December Recap Community Day: Prep Guide Part 1
  3. Shiny Wooper Is Live Right Now In Pokémon GO For Surprise Event
  4. Charged TM Away Frustration In Pokémon GO During The Game Awards
  5. Supernatural Stars Publicly Embarrass Themselves for Worthy Cause
  6. Is The December 2020 Community Day Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
  7. Captain Marvel #24 Teaches Us to Never Costume-Shame Emma Frost
  8. Geoff Thorne On Professionally Writing Hal Jordan
  9. A Very Peculiar Cover To JLA Omnibus
  10. Dark Side of the Ring Shares Season 3 Image- But From Which Episode?
  11. Grant Morrison Tells Origin Of Donny Cates & Ian Bederman's Atomahawk
  12. HaHaHaHaHaHaHa – Thank FOC It's Friday, 11th December 2020
  13. Chef's Kiss, Debut Graphic Novel by Jarrett Melendez and Danica Brine
  14. Bob Scott's Bear With Me, Not Announced By Pixar – Yet
  15. Oli Franey's Debut Graphic Novel Has The Best Title – Monster Crush
  16. Department Of Truth #1 Gets Third Printing, #2 and #3 Get Seconds
  17. Comics Folk Remember the Late, Great, Richard Corben
  18. Crossover, Star Wars, Daredevil, King In Black Top Advance Reorders

LITG four years ago… we were getting The Last Ronin.

  1. Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird Reunite After Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, to Create New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic
  2. The Joker and Darkseid Campaign For Donald Trump in Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child from DC Comics
  3. Clark Kent Reveals His Secret Identity – as a Coming Out Allegory? (Superman #18 Spoilers)
  4. Government Bans Marvel's Teen Heroes After School Tragedy in Outlawed by Eve Ewing and Kim Jacinto
  5. "Crisis" of Infinite Cameos: Who You May Have Missed During Part 1
  6. Jorge Jiménez Announces He's the New Ongoing Batman Artist – and Shares Some Amazing Art
  7. Krakoa, The Professor and The Return Of Beak in Today's Dawn Of X, X-Force #3, Fallen Angels #3, New Mutants #3 Spoilers
  8. Everything The Fantastic Four Knew About Their Origin Was Wrong (Fantastic Four #17 Major Spoilers)
  9. "Rick and Morty" & Pringles Team for "Pickle Rick" Crisps, Super Bowl Ad
  10. Brian Taylor to Adapt Robert Anton Wilson and Robert Shea's The Illuminatus! Trilogy as a TV Show

LITG five years ago… Ratched was Ratcheting Up

But everything you knew was wrong.

  1. Ratched: Ryan Murphy Calls Prequel Series "A Feminist Horror Story"
  2. New Comic Publisher TKO Launches With Big Name Creators and Revolutionary Ambitions
  3. Everything You Knew About Daredevil's Cancellation Was Wrong
  4. Everything You Knew About 'Spider-Man No More' Was Wrong Too
  5. Everything You Knew About The Fantastic Four Was Wrong – in March 2019

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Bitter Root co-creator and Black Panther writer Chuck Brown.
  • Vicious Circle writer Kevin LaPorte.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

