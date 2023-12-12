Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, Blue Eye Samurai, daredevil, doctor who, frasier, james gunn, lex luthor, rick and morty, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, stranger things 5, Watchmen

Doctor Who, Lex Luthor, Watchmen Whoops & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Watchmen, James Gunn/Lex Luthor, Frasier, Star Trek: SNW, Stranger Things, Rick and Morty & more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? BBC's Doctor Who, HBO's Watchmen, Netflix's Daredevil, Barry Manilow, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai, James Gunn/Lex Luthor, Disney+/Hulu & Netflix, Paramount+'s Frasier, Dropout's Game Changer, Paramount+ with Showtime, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Golden Globe Awards, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Watchmen, Daredevil, Blue Eye Samurai, James Gunn/Lex Luthor, Frasier, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Stranger Things 5, Rick and Morty, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, December 12, 2023:

Watchmen: Looks Like HBO Series Wasn't Removed From Max After All?

Daredevil: Deborah Ann Woll Hopes Karen Page's Story Gets Told

A Very Barry Christmas: Preview Tonight's Barry Manilow, NBC Special

Blue Eye Samurai Announcement Teaser Confirms Season 2 Return (VIDEO)

WWE Raw Preview: Where Will CM Punk Sign? Not AEW!

Doctor Who: Disney+ Teaser Offers New Look at Christmas Special

Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Confirms Bald Lex Luthor; Leak & More

Disney Lending 14 Series to Netflix; Grey's Anatomy for Disney+/Hulu

Frasier: David Hyde Pierce on Not Returning for Paramount+ Series

Dropout Announces Game Changer Season Six With New Trailer

Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Confirms Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor

Showtime Rebrand Brings Star Trek: Discovery, Halo & More to Cable

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Filming Begins Today: Details

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids": Duffer on Final Run

Rick and Morty Season 7 Finale Going "Night Gallery"? S07E09 BTS

The Last of Us, Ted Lasso & More: Golden Globes TV Noms Announced

Doctor Who Christmas Special Serves Up Murray Gold's "Goblin Song"

Doctor Who, X-Men '97, Red Dward, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Talking 'Bout Bigeneration in The Daily LITG 11th of December, 2023

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!