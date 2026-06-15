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Doctor Who, The Boys, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, UFC 250, The Boys, Law & Order: SVU/Jalen Brunson, Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Steven Moffat weighing in on the missing Christmas special.

More Doctor Who debate follows with a look at where the series should go next and what the franchise needs now.

TV highlights also include The Boys, Rick and Morty, The Vampire Lestat, Tracker, Family Guy, and SVU.

Beyond Doctor Who, today’s lineup covers UFC 250, AEW Collision, Supergirl, Six Feet Under, and more.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Tonight Show/New York Knicks, Family Guy, Tracker, Supergirl, AEW Collision, Marshals, The Vampire Lestat, UFC 250, The Boys, Law & Order: SVU/Jalen Brunson, Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, Six Feet Under, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, June 15th, 2026:

UFC 250: Josh Hokit Takes Cheap Shot at First Lady Michelle Obama

Rick and Morty S09E04 Shines Sobering Light on Rick's Addiction Cycle

The Tonight Show Honors NBA Champs New York Knicks on Monday Night

Family Guy Movie? Seth MacFarlane Has "Pretty Clear Idea" For One

Tracker Season 4 "Most Ambitious Season to Date": Justin Hartley

Supergirl Writer On This Script And The One For The Previous Era

AEW Collision Review: Thekla Throws Shade, Moxley Spills Blood

Marshals Star Ash Santos on Andrea's Doubt, Season 2 Future

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Ep. 2 "Toledo" Preview: Detroit Fallout

UFC 250: Trump Team Gets Triggered by The Weather Channel (Seriously)

Netflix Reveals KPop Demon Hunters One-Year Anniversary Plans

The Boys Universe: Vought's Black Noir Update Raises Some Questions

Is Law & Order: SVU the Next Stop for Knicks MVP Jalen Brunson?

Rick and Morty: Here's Our S09E04: "A Ricker Runs Through It" Preview

Doctor Who Christmas Special Cancellation "Black Mark" on Show: Moffat

Kennedy Center/Trump, X-Men '97 & TWD: Dead City: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Where Doctor Who Should Go From Here: What It Does/Doesn't Need

Six Feet Under Star Peter Krause Reflects on His Nate Fisher Legacy

Kennedy Center Removes Agent Orange: The Daily LITG, 14th of June 2026

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