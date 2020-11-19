Doctor Who: The "Daleks!" Devise a Plan- But Is It Already Too Late?

Last week saw the release of the first episode in the Doctor Who "Time Lord Victorious" crossover animated series Daleks!, with the Doctor's sworn arch-enemies facing something they've rarely faced before (aside from the Doctor): an enemy that could wipe them from existence. But just when things look lost, could a new, grand plan turn the tides of battle- or will the solution lead to even graver problems for the Daleks?

In case you need a refresher course on the series-opener before you check out the second episode (which follows), here's a look at what you may have missed:

In the second episode "The Sentinel of the Fifth Galaxy," the Daleks flee to their home planet to regroup and strategize. Fearing it is already too late, the Dalek Strategist comes up with a plan- but it's one that requires the co-operation of the Sentinel:

Written by James Goss and created by Salford-based animators Studio Liddell, the BBC Studios Digital production is available for fans to watch for free, weekly on the Doctor Who YouTube channel. As for who your ears should be listening for, the voice cast includes Nicholas Briggs (voice of the Daleks in Doctor Who), Joe Sugg (YouTube, Strictly Come Dancing), Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard, The Sarah Jane Adventures), and Ayesha Antoine (Holby City). Here's a look at "The Sentinel of the Fifth Galaxy," premiering at 6 pm GMT (1 pm EST) on Thursday, November 19- exclusively on the Doctor Who YouTube channel:

The Dalek Empire comes up against a terrible force. The Daleks' plundering of the Archive of Islos unearths something ancient and deadly. Soon Skaro is under attack and the Dalek Emperor is on the run! Can the Daleks defeat their adversaries and regain their planet, even with help from an old enemy? Will this be the end of the Daleks?

"This latest, fantastic, thrill-packed venture into the world of animation, with the Daleks as the stars of the show, is something so many of us have been craving for years," said Briggs. "And for me, it's been a marvelous challenge, as usual playing every single Dalek in action, but with the added excitement of portraying some beautifully written, leading Dalek characters. It's been a blast, and I can't wait to see the finished production." For Sugg, the role represents the opportunity to be part of a franchise he's loved for years. "I'm super excited and thankful to have been invited to play a role in this new animation. I've been a fan of Doctor Who from a young age so to be a part of it is a dream come true."