Doctor Who, X-Men '97, Middleton Fallout & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Kate Middleton, ABC's The Rookie, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, Netflix's Baby Reindeer, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Prime Video's The Boys, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's Eric, Suicide Squad ISEKAI, Disney+'s Goosebumps, Max's The Penguin, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, FOX's WWE SmackDown, Disney+'s X-Men '97, William Shatner/Jimmy Kimmel & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, March 24, 2024:

Kensington Palace, UK Press Owe Middleton, Markle & Diana Apologies

The Rookie Season 6 Ep. 5 "The Vow" Overview: A Chenford Mystery?

Star Trek: Prodigy Shocker: 20-Episode Season 2 Streaming in France

Baby Reindeer: Richard Gadd's Netflix Series Not What You Might Expect

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5: Blu del Barrio Discusses Adira's Growth

The Boys: Giancarlo Esposito Wants Some Temp V in Stan Edgar's Future

Doctor Who Season 1 Trailer: Disney+ Posts Ncuti Gatwa Reaction Video

Eric: Netflix Releases Trailer, Images for Benedict Cumberbatch Series

Suicide Squad ISEKAI: Warner Bros. Japan Posts Anime Japan Event

Goosebumps Season 2: Ana Ortiz Joins Spine-Tingling Disney+ Anthology

The Penguin: James Gunn Gets the Word Out About "The Batman" Spinoff

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 5: Rick Never Forgot His Past

Doctor Who Season 1 Trailer Thoughts: Ncuti Gatwa, Disney Money & More

WWE SmackDown Slams AEW with an Epic Show; The Chadster Reacts

X-Men '97: Alison Sealy-Smith Discusses Breathing New Life Into Storm

William Shatner Gets Kirk Death Scene Do-Over Courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel

Doctor Who, Harley Quinn, Kate Middleton & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

