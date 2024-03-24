Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, kate middleton, star trek: prodigy, the boys, The Penguin, The Rookie, The Walking Dead, william shatner, X-Men '97
Doctor Who, X-Men '97, Middleton Fallout & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Kate Middleton, The Rookie, Star Trek: Prodigy, Doctor Who, The Penguin, X-Men '97, Shatner/Kimmel, and more!
- Disney+ debuts a Doctor Who Season 1 trailer reaction video with Ncuti Gatwa.
- Kate Middleton fallout, The Rookie, and X-Men '97 featured in BCTV's 24-hour recap.
- Upcoming series like Netflix's Baby Reindeer & Eric and Max's The Penguin previewed.
- William Shatner revisits Kirk's fate while Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 surprisingly drops in France.
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Kate Middleton, ABC's The Rookie, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, Netflix's Baby Reindeer, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Prime Video's The Boys, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's Eric, Suicide Squad ISEKAI, Disney+'s Goosebumps, Max's The Penguin, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, FOX's WWE SmackDown, Disney+'s X-Men '97, William Shatner/Jimmy Kimmel & more!
Kensington Palace, UK Press Owe Middleton, Markle & Diana Apologies
The Rookie Season 6 Ep. 5 "The Vow" Overview: A Chenford Mystery?
Star Trek: Prodigy Shocker: 20-Episode Season 2 Streaming in France
Baby Reindeer: Richard Gadd's Netflix Series Not What You Might Expect
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5: Blu del Barrio Discusses Adira's Growth
The Boys: Giancarlo Esposito Wants Some Temp V in Stan Edgar's Future
Doctor Who Season 1 Trailer: Disney+ Posts Ncuti Gatwa Reaction Video
Eric: Netflix Releases Trailer, Images for Benedict Cumberbatch Series
Suicide Squad ISEKAI: Warner Bros. Japan Posts Anime Japan Event
Goosebumps Season 2: Ana Ortiz Joins Spine-Tingling Disney+ Anthology
The Penguin: James Gunn Gets the Word Out About "The Batman" Spinoff
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 5: Rick Never Forgot His Past
Doctor Who Season 1 Trailer Thoughts: Ncuti Gatwa, Disney Money & More
WWE SmackDown Slams AEW with an Epic Show; The Chadster Reacts
X-Men '97: Alison Sealy-Smith Discusses Breathing New Life Into Storm
William Shatner Gets Kirk Death Scene Do-Over Courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel
