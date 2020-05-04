Dolph Ziggler Calls Out WWE Censorship, Karl Anderson Agrees

Dolph Ziggler cut a promo on WWE this weekend after the company failed to publish a YouTube video featuring himself and Sonya Deville backstage at Friday Night Smackdown. Ziggler noted that the segment between Otis and Mandy Rose was available to watch online but not his. "Anyone know how to find or have a clip of myself and Sonya backstage from smackdown Friday?" Ziggler tweeted. "They conveniently posted the Otis/Mandy one but not ours." Ziggler may have been tweeting in character, complaining about the slight as Dolph Ziggler the wrestler, not Nic Nemeth the person. But soon, heightening tensions, former WWE star Karl Anderson, who was one of dozens of workers laid off or furloughed in the middle of a pandemic, used the opportunity to shoot on his former employer as well. "They'll conveniently leave out lots of things that'll get you more over," Anderson responded.

Ziggler's tweet comes just after another Anderson, Arn Anderson, spoke about Ziggler's penchant for going against management on a recent edition of his podcast. "Dolph's got a set," Anderson said of Ziggler on the podcast. "He doesn't mind saying what he thinks. Even though he's right most of the time, that's the wrong thing to do when you walk up into gorilla. The reality is the company wants blind devotion and Dolph had an opinion."

The talk of selective editing also comes just after WWE executive Triple H scoffed at the notion that WWE tries to manipulate its fans, and in fact claiming they like it when fans go against their wishes. "I think sometimes fans think it's something that we hate or something," Haitch said. "It's funny. Sometimes I see the Internet talk about us manipulating crowd noises. We don't manipulate the crowd noises, you know, stuff where they think like, 'oh, and then they turn down the volume because this guy was getting booed.' No we didn't. That's just what's happening. It just is. But they're so passionate about it. But we love the fact that they can express their opinion, we love the fact that they can go out there and say, this is great, this isn't great."

But when it's WWE's own workers complaining, what then? Ziggler might find himself in the doghouse for his comments, but according to Arn Anderson, that doesn't really matter anyway. "Dolph is a wealthy man who's made a lot of money for a long time while not being in the top spot, but I got a feeling Dolph's frugal," Anderson said. "He's made some investments, he's smart and one day he's going to say 'You want to give me some more s–t about something else? You know what, see ya' and he'll thump down the steps, take off his boots and you'll never hear from him again."