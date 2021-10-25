Dr. Brain: Apple TV+ Korean Sci-Fi Thriller Gets Trailer, Debut Date

Dr. Brain, a new six-episode Korean Science Fiction thriller series from Apple TV directed and executive produced by visionary filmmaker Kim Jee-woon, is set to premiere globally on Thursday, November 4 (Wednesday, November 3 in the US) on Apple TV+ to coincide with the launch of Apple TV+ in South Korea. Based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name by Hongjacga, "Dr. Brain" marks the first Korean-language series to debut on Apple TV+. The sci-fi drama series will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly through December 10, 2021.

The series follows a brilliant brain scientist Sewon (Lee Sun-kyun) who suffers a horrific personal tragedy when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, he goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the tragic mystery by conducting "brain syncs" with the dead to access their memories for clues.

Dr. Brain stars Lee Sun-kyun, best known to global audiences for his supporting role in the Academy Award-winning film "Parasite." The series also stars Lee You-young, Park Hee-soon, Seo Ji-hye, and Lee Jae-won.

"Dr. Brain" is written, directed and executive produced by Kim Jee-woon. Executive producers also include Samuel Yeunju Ha and Jamie Yuan Lai for Bound Entertainment; Ham Jung Yeub and Daniel Han for StudioPlex; Joy Jinsoo Lee and Min Young Hong for Kakao Entertainment; and Antonio H.W. Lee. KIM Jin A and Koh YoungJae also write. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Bound Entertainment, Kakao Entertainment, StudioPlex, and Dark Circle Pictures.

Kim Jee-woon is one of the best genre and action directors in the world right now, having directed the gothic horror flick A Tale of Two Sisters; serial killer thriller I Saw the Devi, one of the darkest serial killer movies of all time, the acclaimed existential gangster thriller A Bittersweet Life; the Spaghetti Western homage The Good, the Bad and the Weird, The Last Stand; a Hollywood action comedy with Arnold Schwarzenneger that was a modern take-off of High Noon; the Melville-esque wartime espionage thriller The Age of Shadows; and dystopian Science Fiction thriller Illang: The Wolf Brigade (streaming on Netflix). This means Dr. Brain is going to be worth our attention.

Dr. Brain premieres on Apple TV+ on November 4th.