Dragon Con 2022: Check Out Our "Bunny Hutch" Party Highlights

For the uninitiated, every night at Dragon Con, there's a different themed party. Thursday night's big event was the Bunny Hutch party, a sexy celebration of Playboy-style bunny costumes (and sometimes an accompanying Hef) with a geeky flair. And best of all, it's also the "Official Kick-Off Party for the Costuming Track" (and just from our cosplay galleries alone, you know how good they've been). In addition, the event featured performers like dancers Vita DeVoid & Risky Sour and was hosted by Nashville-based burlesque producer, performer & host GoGo Incognito.

We have a video recap of my night at the bunny hutch – the dancers were amazing, the crowd excited and enthusiastic, and the costumes were unique and creative as ever. A highlight was definitely the costume contest: among the winners were a Hades group and a Marilyn Monroe "Gentlemen prefer blondes" iconic pink dress-inspired costume.

The Bunny Hutch started, like most things at Dragon Con, as an unofficial meet-up. It's grown into the official Kick Off Party for the Costuming Track. This event epitomizes the spirit of the Con: combining a massive party and a celebration of Cosplay. The event offers first-timers and experienced costume designers an opportunity to flex their costuming muscles in a more relaxed environment, mashing up their favorite fandom with pin-up style bunnies and playboys while enjoying performers, cocktails, and reuniting with friends.

Popular costumes and winners in past years have included bunny versions of costumes from Game of Thrones, "Star Wars," classic comic book characters like the Avengers, Justice League & X-Men; Overwatch, icons of horror, and lots more. Dragon Con is held every Labor Day weekend in downtown Atlanta across 5+ hotels and has attracted over 80,000 attendees in recent years. It's a convention showcasing cosplay, fan events, themed parties, costume contests, photo shoots, and meet-up events. And best of all? Bleeding Cool is on hand to share with you some of the vibes from the parties, the parade, and (of course) cosplay photo galleries.