Dragon Con 2022: Check Out Our "Bunny Hutch" Party Highlights

Posted on
by
|
Comments

For the uninitiated, every night at Dragon Con, there's a different themed party. Thursday night's big event was the Bunny Hutch party, a sexy celebration of Playboy-style bunny costumes (and sometimes an accompanying Hef) with a geeky flair. And best of all, it's also the "Official Kick-Off Party for the Costuming Track" (and just from our cosplay galleries alone, you know how good they've been). In addition, the event featured performers like dancers Vita DeVoid & Risky Sour and was hosted by Nashville-based burlesque producer, performer & host GoGo Incognito.

Dragon Con 2022 Bunny Hutch Party
Image: Screencap

We have a video recap of my night at the bunny hutch – the dancers were amazing, the crowd excited and enthusiastic, and the costumes were unique and creative as ever. A highlight was definitely the costume contest: among the winners were a Hades group and a Marilyn Monroe "Gentlemen prefer blondes" iconic pink dress-inspired costume.

The Bunny Hutch started, like most things at Dragon Con, as an unofficial meet-up. It's grown into the official Kick Off Party for the Costuming Track. This event epitomizes the spirit of the Con: combining a massive party and a celebration of Cosplay. The event offers first-timers and experienced costume designers an opportunity to flex their costuming muscles in a more relaxed environment, mashing up their favorite fandom with pin-up style bunnies and playboys while enjoying performers, cocktails, and reuniting with friends.

Popular costumes and winners in past years have included bunny versions of costumes from Game of Thrones, "Star Wars," classic comic book characters like the Avengers, Justice League & X-Men; Overwatch, icons of horror, and lots more. Dragon Con is held every Labor Day weekend in downtown Atlanta across 5+ hotels and has attracted over 80,000 attendees in recent years. It's a convention showcasing cosplay, fan events, themed parties, costume contests, photo shoots, and meet-up events. And best of all? Bleeding Cool is on hand to share with you some of the vibes from the parties, the parade, and (of course) cosplay photo galleries.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Eden Arnold

Eden enjoys watching baking shows with her cat, and they have lots of opinions about television (as well as movies and everything else). She puts this to good use along with her journalism degree and writing experience with by-lines over the years in newspapers, magazines, books, and online media outlets. You can find her on Twitter and IG at @Edenhasopinions.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.