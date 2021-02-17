Drew McIntyre Says His Back's Against the Wall at Elimination Chamber

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre addressed his situation coming out of last night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw and going into the Elimination Chamber this Sunday. McIntyre will take on five former WWE Champions inside the chamber: Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles, and Sheamus. And we already got a preview of what that fight could look like, and McIntyre didn't come out on top. He was the third entrant in a gauntlet match on Monday, coming in after AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston already spend a good ten minutes beating the crap out of each other, and he lasted until the end but was beaten by Sheamus. And all of that was without the punishing steel structure of the Elimination Chamber to make it even more difficult for McIntyre to keep his title.

But in an online exclusive interview after Raw went off the air, McIntyre appeared focused and considers himself more dangerous than ever.

"I'd be lying if I said I an exact plan," said McIntyre of how he'll manage to hold onto his title on Sunday. "But I have to. It's as simple as that. I know I don't know how long I was in there tonight. It's good to remind not just the fans but myself how far I'm willing to go to keep this championship. Certain champions maybe try and avoid every situation they have to put the work in, but I'll always put the work in."

"Sheamus took advantage of the situation," McIntyre continued. "He took out his best friend. He's willing to do whatever it takes, and he got the job done tonight. Not many people have pinned Drew McIntyre. In fact, one person has pinned Drew McIntyre in over a year, and he's just become the second. He's coming in that Elimination Chamber last. I have to be ready."

"I said last week, I feel like a caged animal," said McIntyre. "My back's against the wall. What do you think is gonna happen when you literally put me inside a cage this Sunday with this title on the line?"

The Elimination Chamber airs on the WWE Network on Sunday.