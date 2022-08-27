Echo: Alaqua Cox Confirms "Hawkeye" Spinoff Series Filming Wrap

So the last time we checked to see how things were going with Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Alaqua Cox-starring "Hawkeye" spinoff series Echo, viewers' minds were being blown by the news that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin would be joining the project. Add to that the rumblings that the series will include a plotline where Daredevil looks to a "former ally" for help that may just be a possible route to bring back Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, and it's understandable why the anticipation for this has been growing. Well, we have some good news in that regard to pass along, with Cox confirming what viewers have been wanting & waiting to hear (with the series expected in Summer 2023):

And here's a look back at director Sydney Freeland's Instagram post tracing their journey from the series being announced to the announcement that they would be directing to a look at the clapperboard with Freeland's name on it as filming was about to get underway (and make sure to check out the cool new logo that we hope is the final version):

Streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods) & Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor! Four Sheets to the Wind), with Graham Greene (1883, Goliath) and Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs). Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet). Co-executive producers are Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth.