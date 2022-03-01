Edge Turns Heel After AJ Styles Answers WrestleMania Challenge

Last week, Edge issued a challenge for someone in the WWE locker room to step up and face him at WrestleMania. Many suspected that Edge's challenger would be a surprise, rather than someone regularly featured on the Raw roster. Cody Rhodes, as the biggest free agent in wrestling right now, seemed the most likely bet if WWE wanted to build hype for the match. Other options could have included a young, up-and-coming star, perhaps from the NXT roster. The fact that WWE saved Edge's segment for the main event spot on Raw only added fuel to the fire that the person to accept Edge's challenge would be someone new, someone fresh, someone exciting. So, of course, it was AJ Styles.

Now, I have nothing against AJ Styles. In fact, Styles and Edge will put on a great match, no doubt. But for a two-night WrestleMania card that already feels lackluster, Styles vs. Edge adds no excitement. For one thing, there's no emotion behind the feud, even though Edge did put in the effort of making a heel turn and delivering multiple Conchairtos on Styles to end Raw last night. These two are fighting, essentially, because neither had anything better to do. Edge's heel turn is motivated by an expressed desire to have a good WrestleMania feud, not due to any personal animosity toward AJ.

And while Edge vs. Styles is technically a match we've never seen before, that doesn't automatically make it a "dream match" as WWE will undoubtedly present it. It will be, on a weekend of many hours worth of matches, just another match. A match that's technically sound? Sure. One that features two all-time-greats? Yup. But both men have suffered too long under WWE's creative bankruptcy, which has tarnished their ability to generate excitement. What was Styles' last great feud? John Cena? Dean Ambrose? James Ellsworth? And what about Edge? Has he even had a memorable feud since returning from retirement? Maybe with Randy Orton?

By holding off on revealing Edge's challenger until the end of WWE Raw, WWE set expectations that it would be a main event worthy reveal. Instead, despite the talent in the ring, they delivered more of the same soulless corporate product backed by video game cheering sounds that has sucked the life out of the company for going on two decades.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, recaps, wrestling, wwe