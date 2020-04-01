"Empire" Ending Series Run Early Over Coronavirus-Related Shutdown

FOX's long-running Taraji P. Henson and Terrance DaShon Howard-starring hip hop drama Empire was already ending its run with its current sixth season – unfortunately, the growing coronavirus pandemic is pushing up that timetable considerably.

The network revealed that the season's 18th episode – the last episode completed before production was shut down – will also serve as the season and series finale. Set for April 21, the wrap-up is expected to edit in footage from the 19th episode (partially filmed but never completed) to make for a more satisfying conclusion for fans.

Here's a look at what the series has planned before it all comes to an end: here's a look at next week's episode, "We Got Us" – marking the all-important 100th episode milestone before the series finished its run:

"Empire" season 6, episode 16 "We Got Us": After witnessing Andre's breakdown, Cookie and Lucious have him committed to the same treatment facility as Leah (guest star Leslie Uggams) and the guilt Cookie feels from Andre's situation causes her to wonder how different life would be if she had not gone to prison. Meanwhile, Becky struggles with balancing her personal and professional relationships and Hakeem and Maya find themselves in a less-than-ideal situation after a drunken night in Vegas

From Imagine Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television, and created by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong, Empire stars Terrence DaShon Howard as Lucious Lyon, Taraji P. Henson as Cookie Lyon, Trai Byers as Andre Lyon, Bryshere 'Yazz' Gray as Hakeem Lyon, Serayah McNeill as Tiana, Gabourey Sidibe as Becky, Ta'Rhonda Jones as Porsha, Wood Harris as Damon, Meta Golding as Teri, Katlynn Simone as Treasure, Rhyon Nicole Brown as Maya, Nicole Ari Parker as Giselle Sims-Barker, A.Z. Kelsey as Jeff Kingsley, Mario as Devon and Vivica A. Fox as Candace.