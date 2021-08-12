Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Dynamite on 8/11/2021

Howdy, folks. The Chadster here, forced once again to review AEW Dynamite in what The Chadster is convinced is some kind of sick prank by the editors here at Bleeding Cool. Why do you put The Chadster through this, Ray Flook? What did The Chadster ever do to you? In the lastest move in Tony Khan's ongoing effort to ruin The Chadster's life, AEW Dynamite took place in The Chadster's own stomping ground of Western Pennsylvania with an episode in Pittsburgh. If Tony Khan had any decency left he would have stayed out of The Chadster's home area, but by now we've seen the full extent of Tony Khan's depravity so let's just get to the review.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So – AEW Dynamite Review for August 11th, 2021

If there's one thing that really cheeses The Chadster off, it's wrestling shows that start with action-packed matches instead of twenty-minute long promos, so naturally, after a short backstage segment from MJF promoting Wardlow's match with Chris Jericho in the main event, Dynamite opened with The Elite vs. Dante Martin and the Sydals.

Why does The Chadster hate wrestling shows that open with matches? Well, The Chadster just thinks its kind of arrogant. Everyone knows that Vince McMahon is classically indecisive and doesn't know what's going to happen on WWE Raw each week until right before the show, so WWE can't book matches to start the show and have to do a promo that announces what's gonna happen over the next three hours. So it's just really arrogant for Tony Khan to show off that he knows what he's going to book in advance by doing these matches right at the start of the show. Show some respect, Tony Khan!

The Elite won this match when Kenny Omega pinned Martin with the One-Winged Angel. After the match, Don Callis got in the ring and then that traitor to WWE Christian Cage came out, with Jurassic Express to back him up. Christian revealed that he gets a shot at Omega's Impact World Championship on Friday at Rampage, and then Jurassic Express said they get a shot at The Bucks' AEW Tag Team Championships next week on Dynamite. So yeah, more showing off how AEW books its shows in advance. Gross.

Miro cut a promo about how he plans to kill Fuego del Sol, his next challenger for the TNT Championship. If Fuego del Sol wins, he gets an AEW contract, so The Chadster is hoping Miro screws this up so that Vince McMahon can further his goal of making Tony Khan spend all his money on talent.

Darby Allin beat Daniel Garcia in a one-on-one match. After the match, Sting got involved to take out those traitors, former NXT stars Ever Rise, with Allin. How disrespectul is it that wrestlers who turned on WWE by getting fired so recently get to be involved in a program with a bonafide wrestling legend and one of AEW's brightest young stars? Extremely disrespectful. How surprised is The Chadster that Tony Khan would stoop to this level? Not surprised at all.

Backstage, Pac told the Lucha Bros to focus on winning the AEW Tag Team Championships, which they deserve, and to leave Andrade El Idolo to him.

Wheeler Yuta, Chuck Taylor, and Orange Cassidy lost to Matt Hardy and Private Party in match loaded with interference and chicanery when Hardy hit Yuta with the Twist of Fate. In many ways, it's fitting that Yuta would take the loss here, since he unfairly has a sponsorship from The Chadster's favorite restaurant, Subway. But The Chadster still hasn't forgiven Matt Hardy for abandoning his brother Jeff, and, more importantly, Vince McMahon, to join AEW, so The Chadster is going to call this one a wash.

Backstage, Andrade and Chavo Guererro accepted Pac's challenge for a match at All Out. We get it, Tony Khan. You book matches in advance. Show off.

Also backstage, Santana and Ortiz called out FTR in another show of disrespect to everything Vince McMahon has done for the business. Everyone knows that if one wrestlers in a tag team feud gets injured, everyone else involved needs to just spend the next several months sitting in catering, not find ways to further the feud with non-wrestling segments until the injured wrestler can return. But The Chadster has come to expect this sort of thing from Tony Khan, who has spent the past year and a half personally trying to ruin The Chadster's life.

Kris Statlander beat Nyla Rose clean with a 450 Splash. Sure, this kind of booking may put Statlander over as a rising star, but how will fans know that Nyla Rose is exactly just as good if they don't trade wins for the next eight weeks? Just goes to show how Tony Khan doesn't understand wrestling.

The Young Bucks cut a promo on Jurassic Express backstage and say beating them will be as easy as a layup. But when they try to hit a layup on their basketball hoop, Luchasaurus runs in and blocks it, followed by Jungle Boy dunking. Personally, The Chadster doesn't think it's right for AEW to mix other sports with wrestling. Everyone knows wrestling is supposed to be Sports Entertainment, heavy on the Entertainment.

Tony Schiavone interviewed Britt Baker, who got a huge face response from her hometown crowd. Red Velvet came out to interrupt the interview and it ended with a pull-apart brawl. If The Chadster has learned anything about wrestling from years of watching WWE, it's that Britt Baker needs to lose her match with Red Velvet on Friday at Rampage to spite the hometown crowd, but if The Chadster has learned anything from months of watching AEW, it's that Tony Khan won't do the right thing and will probably let Baker win in her home town, which makes no sense at all.

Backstage, Ricky Starks cut a promo on Brian Cage.

The Good Brothers successfully defended their Impact Tag Team Championships against the Dark Order, with some help from Brandon Cutler. Impact EVP Scott D'Amore was on commentary for this one. More unfair collusion between AEW and Impact to screw over WWE. That's all The Chadster is going to say about that.

NWA Women's Champion Kamille cut a promo on Leyla Hirsch. More collusion.

QT Marshall, backed by the Nightmare Family Wolfpac, met with Tony Schiavone in the ring to give Tony that apology he promised. Instead, they pull Tony's large adult son out of the crowd and beat him up, prompting Tony to apologize, but that traitor The Big Show came out and chased them off before chokeslamming Bayley's ex-boyfriend. The Chadster isn't gonna lie. I this exact same segment happened on Raw, The Chadster would have loved it. But here on AEW, it's just another example of Tony Khan ruining wrestling.

In the main event, Chris Jericho overcame Wardlow when MJF miscalculated on his interference, getting caught and thrown out of the ringside area when he tried to pass Wardlow the Dynamite Diamond Ring, allowing Jericho to hit Wardlow with Floyd and a Judas Effect. After the match, the Pinnacle tried a beatdown but the Inner Circle saved the day. MJF said the stipulation for next week will be that Jericho has to beat MJF without the Judas Effect and that he can't use his Judas in my Mind music either. It's no surprise that MJF would want no references to Judases on the show considering how many people in AEW are Judases to WWE. Does that make Vince McMahon Jesus in The Chadster's analogy? Yes it does.

Let The Chadster get this out of the way. The Chadster didn't like this episode of Dynamite. The Chadster will never like an episode of Dynamite. That's why The Chadster is the only unbiased wrestling reported on the internet, with the possible exception of Ryan Satin, who is equally as unbiased as The Chadster when it comes to his wrestling coverage. But The Chadster didn't hate this episode as much as he usually does. For one thing, this episode has no huge matches. Nearly every match had interference of some kind. The whole show felt a little bit convoluted. And The Chadster nearly dozed off several times while watching. This is what wrestling is supposed to be like. The Chadster still isn't giving Tony Khan a pass because a lot of things were still very insulting to WWE and thus very upsetting to The Chadster, but if Tony Khan continues to deescalate his booking, The Chadster might eventually come around to being only mildly annoyed by it.

AEW Dynamite 8/11/2021 Review by Chad McMahon 7 / 10

