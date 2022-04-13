Fairfax Returns This June; Prime Video Drops Season 2 First-Look Clip

Prime Video's Fairfax has an official premiere date for the second season, along with a clip giving a first look at what to expect in the new season. Fairfax season two will premiere all eight episodes on Friday, June 10, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The gang-gang is back for more fun in Season Two of this irreverent animated comedy following the misadventures of four middle schoolers looking to earn their place in the culture. It's a modern look at the timeless struggle to fit in and stand out, hold on to your ride-or-die crew, and kiss your first crush – who may or may not be A.I. The series stars Skyler Gisondo (Dale), Kiersey Clemons (Derica), Peter S. Kim (Benny), and Jaboukie Young-White (Truman).

The series is created and executive produced by Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley. Additional executive producers include Jon Zimelis and Jason U. Nadler for Serious Business (@midnight); Peter A. Knight (Bojack Horseman); and Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse (Big Mouth). The artist Somehoodlum, who designed the characters for the series, serves as a consulting producer alongside the pop/internet culture clothing and media brand Pizzaslime.

The guest-star line-up for the second season includes Billy Porter, Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes, Rob Delaney, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ben Schwartz, JB Smoove, Tim Simons, Pamela Adlon, Annie Murphy, Guy Fieri, Jeff Bottoms, Larry Owens, John Leguizamo, Michaela Dietz, Michael Rooker, Edi Patterson, Mark Proksch, David Strathairn, and Colton Dunn. I can't get enough of a Fieri cameo from that first clip of Fairfax season two and hope this kind of appearance happens a lot more often. We all need a little Flavortown in our lives. Let us know in the comments below what you hope to see happen in the second season!