Fallout, Bad Bunny/Kid Rock, Stranger Things '85: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Raw, Kelly Clarkson, Super Bowl Greatest Commercials, Turning Point & Kid Rock/Bad Bunny, The Rookie, One Piece, Fallout, Love Story, Harley Quinn, Stranger Things: Tales From '85, Grammys: Trump/Trevor Noah, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026:

WWE Raw Preview: Your Guide to Royal Rumble Fun and Fallout

The Kelly Clarkson Show to End After 7 Seasons; Clarkson Responds

Memory of a Killer: Check Out Our Season 1 Ep. 3: "Samurai" Preview

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials Preview & Here's How You Can Vote!

Super Bowl "Shocker": Turning Point Taps Kid Rock to Counter Bad Bunny

The Rookie Season 8 Ep. 5 "The Network" Preview: Guess Who's Back?

High Potential S02E12: "The Faust and the Furious" Images Released

One Piece Season 2 Posters Pay Respects to Anime & Manga Origins

Fallout Season 2 Finale Trailer: House Rules or Are All Bets Off?

Love Story: FX Previews Ryan Murphy's JFK Jr., Carolyn Bessette Series

Garage Beer Made a "Big Game" Spot Starring Jason Kelce

Harley Quinn Star Kaley Cuoco Offers Update on Season 6 Status

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Set for April Debut: Teaser, Images

Grammys: Trump Threatens to Sue Trevor Noah Over Epstein Files Joke

Doctor Who, Supernatural, Noah/Minaj & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

