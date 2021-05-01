Family Guy: Stewie's Got Dr. Fauci's Back As Joe Rogan "Clarifies"

The sun is out, the birds are singing and as of this writing, 97.7 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against the Corona Virus. A fairly large number to be sure- however, this represents only 30.4 % of the population. That is a little shy of the 50-90 % needed to achieve herd immunity, so FOX's Family Guy is stepping up to help the cause by sending out its one-baby wannabe world-dominator, Stewie.

The instantly recognizable scene from the Season 5 premiere episode "Stewie Loves Lois" is updated to convince you to do your civic duty. You can see the PSA this Sunday at the end of Season nineteen's eighteenth episode, "Meg Goes to College", or just push play below.

Family Guy has a broad spectrum of fans but still skews to a decidedly younger audience. One could only hope that FOX is making a conscious effort to counteract some of the confusing messaging recently amplified by Joe Rogan. On his popular podcast, Rogan initially stated that he recommends vaccines for most people. He followed that statement immediately saying if you are a 21-year-old that is "a healthy person, and you are young, and you're eating well" you shouldn't worry about getting the Coronavirus vaccine.

Noting that young healthy adults do not exist in a vacuum, Dr. Anthony Fauci pointed out that Rogan's pseudo-guidance is "incorrect." Young healthy people should "absolutely" get vaccinated "You're worried about yourself getting infected and the likelihood that you're not going to get symptoms," he said. "But you can get infected and will get infected if you put yourself at risk." adding an appropriately passive-aggressive, "So if you want to only worry about yourself and not society, then that's okay."

After being dragged across the internet's hottest coals, Rogan looked to clarify that opinion stating "Their argument was, you need it for other people," he continued. "That makes more sense, but that's a different argument. That's a different conversation." So I guess he agrees with Stewie as well. Although in the PSA you can see the punchline coming a hundred miles away, it is still going to make you laugh. In fact, while I have Seth MacFarlane's ear, let me pitch the only way it could be more telegraphed and funnier.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9j3heYZAk8