Fanboy Wrampage: Randy Orton vs. Soulja Boy Over the F-Word

WWE star Randy Orton took time out from vomiting motor oil while under the magickal influence of the demonic Alexa Bliss to feud with rapper Soulja Boy after the latter called wrestling the f-word. Yes, "fake." Though it's Orton who would spar longest with Soulja Boy, it was Retribution's T-Bar who fired the first shot.

"Does the rap game take years off your life and leave you with countless injuries and debilitating pain? Oh well maybe just stick to super soaking hoes or whatever it is you did 15 years ago," said an obviously rankled T-Bar after Soulja Boy quipped, "Rap game faker than WWE."

Orton picked it up from there, tweeting, "Fake? Dare this prick to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don't bitch when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you've come across. Aint nuthin but a bitch ass…"

Sure, very tough. Unless a rapper makes an offhand joke about wrestling, in which case you may need a fainting couch to process the indignity. In any case, Orton continued, extolling the attitude of WWE superfan Bad Bunny and tweeting, "Ps @sanbenito would beat the fuck outta you. Why? How? Because he's seen our world. Respects it and knows what it takes and finds himself lucky to be a part of it. You wanna talk fake? Pawn that cheap ass chain and come work for it you one hit wonder ass mutha f**ka." Strong language for a PG performer, yes, but at least he avoided using the n-word, though it's not a video game livestream, which is Orton's preferred venue for such things.

Soulja Boy responded, "Do u know who the fuck I am. I'll bring the REAL to wrestling don't play with me. Randy Ortonnnnnnnn??????????"

"'Crank that' came out in '07 you had a hell of a year," Orton replied. "Serious $. Hats off to ya my dude. Here's the thing tho… I like rap. I bump that shit all day whether it's tunechi, meek, JZ…but you call what I do to survive, fake? F**k that. Come to my world and say that. Dare ya."

"If you mad because I spit facts just say that," Soulja Boy fired back. "What you do is FAKE and I stand on that. What I do is REAL. Come to your world? Lol welcome to Soulja World." Er… is it though?

"U spittin facts?" replied Orton. "Seems like all you spittin is the same mess you rap about. Nut. Clear your throat my dawg, and be there. Enough talk. Back it up."

Yeah, nobody came out of that looking better than when they started. Seriously, can't everyone just get along here? Don't you have more in common than what divides you? Living off the glories of 15 years ago, continuing to refer to yourself as a "boy" or "kid" into middle age, getting butthurt on Twitter whenever someone criticizes you… Soulja Boy might as well be a WWE Superstar himself!