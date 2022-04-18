Fear the Walking Dead S07E10 Images: Charlie Turns to Strand's Tower

Just to be clear? We actually really liked the midseason return of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead over the weekend and it would've scored higher if showrunners & episode writers Ian Goldberg & Andrew Chambliss didn't make that decision (more on that in our review here) and knock a few points off its final tally. But we're already feeling good vibes about the upcoming episode "Mourning Cloak"- at least behind the scenes. That's because Lennie James aka Morgan is directing, and the TWDU has a great track record with its cast members killing it when it comes to directing. Throw into the mix a script from Nazrin Choudhury & Calaya Michelle Stallworth, and things look even better. Except maybe Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), who we can't help feeling isn't in for a very good episode (as you'll see from the following preview images). We're very curious to see what roles June (Jenna Elfman), Dorie (Keith Carradine), and Howard (Omid Abtahi) play in all of this… and where is Strand (Colman Domingo) during all of this?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 "Mourning Cloak": Charlie agrees to help one of Strand's rangers on a mission for the Tower. Directed by Lennie James and written by Nazrin Choudhury & Calaya Michelle Stallworth.

Showrunners Ian Goldberg & Andrew Chambliss opened up (somewhat) to EW about what Madison's return means for this season and the show's future:

This Won't Be the Madison Clark Viewers Have Been Used To Seeing: Noting her new tattoos, Goldberg explained, "Look, without giving too much away, she's in a very different place than when we left her in the middle of season 4 at the stadium. And Madison has been on quite a journey since then, as have all of our characters. And we're just really excited. Kim, I know, has spoken in interviews about this being Madison 2.0, and it really is. It is an evolution and a redefinition of Madison Clark, and it's going to be fantastic. And we're excited to reintroduce her to both fans and into the world of Fear as she kind of interacts with characters we haven't seen her interact with before."

Madison Will Be Making an Impact on Season 7… and Beyond: "She is going to be returning in a way that will impact the end of season 7 and have huge ripples going into season 8. But that's not to say when we see her this season that it will be in a small role. It'll be in a very big, impactful way." – Chambliss

Will We See or Hear About Madison's "Lost Time": "We're not taking anything off the table between flashbacks and talking about it in the present. There's obviously a lot of story to tell there, and we have a lot of ideas for how we're going to tell it. So maybe a little from column A, a little from column B." – Goldberg