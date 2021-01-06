Fight Pit Match May Be Canceled for NXT New Years Evil Tonight

An injury may have cost NXT one of the planned matches for tonight's New Years Evil show, mounting evidence suggests, though WWE has not yet made an official announcement. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher were set to do battle inside the Fight Pit on tonight's show, but the page previewing the matchup is no longer available on WWE's website as of this morning. Additionally, Dave Meltzer reports on Twitter that one of the two competitors are injured and the match may not take place after WWE began laying the storyline grounds to cancel the match on Twitter.

"Just saw @RealKingRegal walk into a closed door meeting with @WWENXT medical personnel," NXT backstage interview McKenzie Mitchell reported on Twitter. "As soon as I get an update on what the meeting was, I'll report back."

Meltzer quoted Mitchell's tweet and wrote, "This likely has to do with Ciampa vs. Thatcher. One of the two is injured and as of yesterday it wasn't a sure thing if the match would happen or not."

Mitchell later updated her followers, saying, "UPDATE: I talked to @RealKingRegal and he said he will have an update for everyone very shortly. @WWENXT"

Though Ciampa vs. Balor may not happen, there are plenty of matches set for NXT New Years Evil tonight. After the dissolution of their legendary friendship, Rhea Ripley will take on Raquel Gonzalez in a Last Woman Standing match. Gran Metalik returns from Raw to NXT to take on Santos Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Damian Priest will take on Karrion Kross in what's sure to be a hard-hitting match. And Finn Balor defends the NXT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly in a highly anticipated rematch. All of that takes place tonight when NXT airs on the USA Network at 8PM Eastern.