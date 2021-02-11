Final Card for Sunday's WWE NXT Takeover Vengeance Day

Howdy, folks! The Chadster here, closing off coverage of this week's episode of NXT with an update on the card for Sunday's PPV, NXT Takeover Vengeance Day. Without a doubt, NXT Takeover Vengeance Day will be the greatest PPV in the history of wrestling, and probably the best day of The Chadster's entire life. But it can be pretty good for you too, readers, if you take a look at the card below. First of all, there's the NXT Championship match between Finn Balor and Pete Dunne and the Women's Championship Triple Threat between Io Shirai, Mercedes Martinez, and Toni Storm, which are sure to tear down the Capital Wrestling Center. Well, not literally, of course. The Chadster will note that it's interesting Io Shirai won her championship in a triple threat match at NXT Takeover In Your House. Will she lose it in one too?

Another development coming out of last night's show is that Johnny Gargano is not, in fact, injured and will defend the NXT North American Championship at Vengeance Day. And also, the finals for both the men's and women's Dusty Rhodes Classic tournaments have been set. Check out the card below, and The Chadster hopes you'll watch the PPV on Sunday, as The Chadster's very identity is intrinsically tied to the success of WWE NXT.

WWE NXT airs weekly on the USA Network on Wednesdays at 8PM Eastern, going head to head with rival AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. In addition to the weekly show, NXT Takeover events can be viewed on the WWE Network.