Finn Balor Wins United States Championship on WWE Raw

In a surprising turn of events and break from the norm, something actually happened on WWE Raw last night. No, Cody Rhodes didn't debut, and neither did Veer Mahaan (though he's coming… someday). But a title did change hands, and not the 24/7 Championship, as Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest to become the new United States Champion.

Priest didn't take kindly to losing the match, berating Balor for using the support of the fans to win the match and berating the fans for not supporting him throughout his entire title run. Priest then attacked Balor and gave him the Razor's Edge on the announce table as commentary acted like they've never seen anything before and urged NATO to issue sanctions against Priest for his transgression.

It's not clear where either man is headed next, but based on WWE's long-running respect for secondary titles, our best guess is a rematch on the WrestleMania Night 2 pre-show.

Aside from this and AJ Styles accepting Edge's WrestleMania challenge, Raw was uneventful as usual last night, unless you count what didn't happen. The show failed to feature an appearance by Alexa Bliss, who hails from Columbus, Ohio, where the event took place, prompting Bliss to attempt to start her own hashtag in response.

Also absent was any hint of an appearance by Cody Rhodes, currently the hottest free agent in wrestling, who WWE apparently doesn't see any urgency to bring in. They have, however, continued to have Kevin Owens insult the state of Texas in an attempt to top "spilled coffee on Kane" as the worst origin for a feud of all time when it comes to potentially bringing Stone Cold Steve Austin out of retirement to sully his legacy with one more match.

