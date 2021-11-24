For Wrestling's Sake, AEW Needs to Make the Bold Move to Monday Nights

As much as WWE has been releasing their talents left and right, you'd think the foundation was starting to crumble. Not in this case, where the phrase "too big to fail" applies here. I hate to break it to the anti-WWE crowd but they're just doing what they can to remain profitable. They have all the top stars they need so they can still ride things out. The business still runs through them, like it or not, until Vince McMahon kicks the bucket. For 20 years, we had TNA, now Impact! Wrestling attempting to be "Number 2" even trying their hand at "The Monday Night Wars 2" but failing miserably. Now, it's AEW's turn to make that move.

AEW owner Tony Khan has the venerable strength of core talent he can ride on, not to mention the confidence from his media partners that they'll stick with him (especially since they don't have the foot the bill for talent unlike the WCW days when Eric Bischoff had their checkbook). Given the confidence of talent still in the middle of their prime like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, "Hangman" Page, Ruby Soho, Britt Baker, Kenny Omega, among several others, Khan should have taken that next step and take on USA's Monday Night Raw for "The Monday Night War 3." Yes, AEW risks splintering their audience to WWE and the NFL… but should that matter in the big picture?

Do you want Vince to treat you seriously and as a threat? Challenge him on his own turf. I get Turner prioritizes Fridays for pro-sports like the NBA, but at this point, if AEW is that confident they're the superior company, then get programming for Monday nights. You don't have to go the insane three-hour format. That's one of the major issues with WWE today is spreading themselves out thin like that weekly. A two-hour Raw was more than adequate against TBS' three-hour Monday Nitro. There really are no bragging rights after a while to constantly beating WWE's C-level program in NXT weekly, especially when you're trying to assert your dominance within the industry.

Seriously, what are you waiting for, Tony? Dwayne Johnson or John Cena to show up on Dynamite? If not now, then when? You literally have that core talent and established veterans to ride to the top. What's your excuse now? It's not money at this point or sponsors. If you want to beat WWE, then hit them where it hurts the most, their wallet. Playing it safe hasn't put you over the top yet and it won't ever.