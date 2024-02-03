Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Review

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 Ep. 20 Got Us In On The Action

Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 20 "Necessary Killing" dialed up the action in some very big ways - here's a look!

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, "Necessary Killing," was terrific and shows off Fern's badass potential. The new characters are all ruthless, yet they all seem very layered with the potential to be deadly or good. The episode focuses on the first task of the First-Class Mage certification and shows us exactly what these players are in for. So far it has been an intense and deadly task and we can only imagine it is about to get even better as Frieren joins the line of battle.

The fight between teams continues: Fern gets to overwhelm Ehre with a massive amount of ordinary attacks firing one after another. In the midst of it Ehre notes that Fern's magic is completely vacant of character. I took this to mean as if it is pure magic in its form without being diluted by minutia. I think this is the reason why Ehre had mentioned it felt like fighting against her grandfather. On her end, Übel manages to hold herself against Wirbel until he binds her pretty much the same way Frieren captured the Stille. We see there is hesitation in Wirbel's resolve to kill even when he claims to be such a seasoned killer, and Übel takes advantage of this. However, Wirbel gets the upper hand right before Fern comes to save the day, making Wirbel believe his teammate is dead.

On his end, Fern's other teammate, Land, is no joke either. He manages to defeat Scharf swiftly by using illusion magic after gathering all the intel he needs and finding out his weakness. It was pretty cool, and I am looking forward to knowing more about Übel and Land; they both seem pretty layered. That said, I love Wirbel, and I really hope we see more of him. That said, I definitely have a weakness for white-haired anime characters it seems. I am okay with that. I like how gentle he is, reminds me of a more refined Inosuke or Kiba, who is very nice deep down, and I am not sure the past he revealed is all there is about him— fighting demons to impress a girl he loved when he was five. Right when almost giving up, Ehre points at a Stille, and Wirbel manages to restrain it, getting lucky.

We then jump to Frieren's team while being surprised by Laufen, who takes advantage of their surprise and steals the bird from Frieren with a spell that is used to move very fast and disappears as Denken and Ritcher appear to keep Frieren, Kanne, and Lawine distracted. They argue about it not being worth it for Ritcher to kill Kanne and Lawine for the certification and Denken orders him to hold back. That said, Denken immediately recognizes Frieren and who exactly she is, adding to her surprise. It seems Denken has something personal against Frieren and seems very sus in general. I am sure we will find out more about his past or who exactly he is as he battles Frieren.

It was a very good episode, and it is revealed that there is a privilege awarded to those who win that Frieren did not know about. Before getting separated, Ritcher tells her about what the First-Class mage title grants you: Serie, the lead of the Continental Mages Association, promised to grant a spell to those who achieve the First Class title. Meaning any spell they request. By the way… they focused on Serie, so I am assuming she will become an antagonist at some point. I am so curious to know exactly who Serie is.

9 / 10

