Full Card, Start Time, and How to Watch AEW Dynamite Anniversary

The WWE Draft started on WWE Smackdown last night, but the roster changes won't take place for three weeks until after the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. That means that WWE can't really get any good storylines or anything going during that time. If Tony Khan had any respect for the wrestling business he would give WWE a break and give them time to catch up, but Tony Khan doesn't respect wrestling at all, or he wouldn't compete with WWE in the first place. So Khan booked a stacked card for the second AEW Dynamite Anniversary show taking place on Wedensday. Here are all the unfair matchups Khan has booked so far.

In.a massive eight-man tag match, Bryan Danielson will team with Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus to take on Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and The Young Bucks. The star power in this match is staggering and The Chadster can't stand that AEW is going to have this match on the same week that WWE Raw will be filled with draft picks and filler matches. Why are you doing this to The Chadster, Tony Khan? Why?!?!

Hikaru Shida aims to capture her 50th AEW win on Dynamite next week, which would make her the first woman in AEW to rack up that many wins. To do it, she'll have to go through Serena Deeb in a match that is sure to tear the house down. Come on! Couldn't this have waited a few weeks so that the competition between AEW and WWE isn't so lopsided? Auugghhh! The Chadster isn't going to be able to have sexual intercourse with his wife again next week thanks to all these great matches Tony Khan is booking.

Former NXT star Bobby Fish will enter the forbidden door to challenge newly-crowned TNT Champion Sammy Guevara for the belt. The Chadster doesn't even need to tell you how upset this makes The Chadster. Does Bobby Fish believe that just because WWE fired him to cut costs, that means he should show up on AEW? That's so disrespectful to WWE and the career they gave him in NXT! If Bobby Fish had any respect for the wrestling business he would sit at home and hope that WWE one day changes its mind and hires him back, but Bobby Fish has about as much respect for wrestling as Tony Khan does, which is no respect at all.

Finally, six men and one mystery competitor will face off in a ladder match for a shot at the AEW World Championship. In addition to Pac, Andrade El Ídolo, Jon Moxley, and Lance Archer, Tony Khan announced that Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy will also compete in the match. But the Joker won't be revealed until the match takes place. Will it be another traitor who doesn't appreciate everything WWE did before firing them showing up to become All Elite? Or could this be the return of Hangman Page and the start of the next act of his storyline with Kenny Omega? The Chadster wishes that question would never be answered, but the reality is that we'll find out on Wednesday. Auugh man! So unfair!

AEW Dynamite Anniversary will take place at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and tickets are still available now. The show will air at 8PM Eastern on TNT, but if you're outside the United States or able to use a VPN to pretend you are (not that The Chadster would ever advocate something so naughty), you can also watch it with a subscription to AEW Plus on Fite TV. But please don't give Tony Khan any more money. He'll only use it to ruin The Chadster's life even further.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, wrestling