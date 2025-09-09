Gen V, Howard Stern, The Lincoln Lawyer & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's WWE Raw, Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer & Michael Connelly, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, S.W.A.T. Exiles, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Prime Video's Gen V, Star Trek/Rose Parade, YouTube's Star Trek: Scouts, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, BBC's The Choir, Howard Stern/SiriusXM, Star Trek: Khan, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, September 9, 2025:

WWE Raw Preview: AJ Lee Returns in Greatest Episode Ever Tonight

The Lincoln Lawyer Author Michael Connelly Talks Haller Taking on AI

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E02: "La Ofrenda" Images Released

S.W.A.T. Exiles Pilot Taps Harrington & St. Esprit as Guest Stars

Peacemaker S02E04 Adds Foxy Shazam, Pretty Maids, H.E.A.T. to Playlist

Gen V Season 2 Teaser: Stan Edgar Would Like a Word or Two with Marie

Star Trek Set to Beam Down Original Float for 2026 Rose Parade

Star Trek Day Brings Launch of New "Scouts" YouTube Animated Series

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Finale Image Gallery Released

The Choir: Details on Gavin and Stacey Creators' New Series Released

Howard Stern, Andy Cohen Prank Haters; Stern Offers SiriusXM Update

Star Trek: Khan – Naveen Andrews on Audio Drama Expanding Khan Story

Teen Titans GO!/Greg Cipes, Countdown & MTV VMAs: BCTV Daily Dispatch

