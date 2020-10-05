Geri Halliwell Channel 4 Drama, Geri: Life Sucks, That Never Aired

Today's Popbitch mailer, focusing on TV shows that never made it to air, reminded me of the never-aired planned-for Channel 4 TV series from 2014, Geri: Life Sucks, a fourth-wall breaking real-life parody comedy drama starring Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell as a fictional version of herself, dealing with post-fame life, being a mother – and somewhat of a faded star. Announced, filmed, but never aired.

Popbitch reader JT writes "A few years ago, I was part of an audience review panel for Channel 4. One of the shows they wanted feedback for was a comedy drama staring Geri Halliwell, 'Geri: Life Sucks'. The show consisted of Geri playing a version of herself, who occasionally broke the 4th wall to talk directly to the audience – a possible attempt at recreating the style of Secret Diary Of A Call Girl which was popular at the time. The show was so bad that when Geri announced it, a Channel 4 spokesperson was quick to cut ties with the project, denouncing their involvement. Unfortunately the memories of just how bad the pilot was have stayed with me ever since."

Has anyone got a copy of the pilot? A released teaser from 2013 has been pulled, but was also posted to DailyMotion. For now. From the teaser, it seems like it might actually have been fun. If you had the right amount of shots.

At the time, Objective Productions behind Channel 4's Fresh Meat stated at the time of the teaser, "We are currently developing an idea for a TV show with Geri Halliwell in which she laughs gamely at herself and her fame. The comedy will see Geri try to balance the everyday pressures of being a mother and an international pop sensation." They clearly made a pilot, which was screened internally – but that's all.

Say, anyone got a copy? Also, what TV shows did you see that never actually aired? Have we got any other real-life Garth Merenghi's Darkplace shows worth taking at look at in lockdown?