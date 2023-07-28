Good Omens 2, Lando, Futurama, One Piece & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, Castlevania: Nocturne, elon musk, futurama, Good Omens 2, Justified: City Primeval, lando, lex luthor, one piece, ron desantis, strange new worlds

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping My Chemical Romance with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Emmy Awards, Disney+'s Lando, Lex Luthor/Elon Musk, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, Netflix's One Piece, WWE NXT No Mercy, Hulu's Futurama, Ron DeSantis, FX's Justified: City Primeval, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne, Amazon's Good Omens 2, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The CW's Riverdale, Star Trek & Jonathan Frakes, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, July 28, 2023:

SAG-AFTRA & WGA Strikes Push Emmy Awards Off September Date: Details

Lando: Donald Glover, Stephen Glover Signed to Write Lucasfilm Series

Lex Luthor Might Want a Word with Elon Musk Over X Corp/LexCorp

The Righteous Gemstones: HBO Series Renewed for Fourth Season

One Piece: Netflix Launching The MANA Podcast for Anime, Manga Fans

WWE Resurrecting No Mercy for First Time in 6 Years For NXT Event

Futurama Season 8 Episode 2 Preview: Amy & Kif's Special Day Arrives!

Desperate DeSantis Cuts Staff; Pardoning Trump & Appointing RFK Jr.

Justified: City Primeval S01E04 Trailer: Raylan Shoots From The Hip

AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho Considers Yet Another Betrayal

Dark Side of the Ring S04E09 Spotlights Bash at the Beach 2000 Debacle

AEW Dynamite: AR Fox Betrays Darby Allin, WWE, Joins Mogul Embassy

Castlevania: Nocturne Hits Netflix This September (IMAGES/TEASER)

Good Omens 2 Key Art/Video: Well-Placed Box Saves Jon Hamm's Gabriel

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E09: New Musical Ep Preview Released

WWE & C4's Caffeine Coup: A Pre-SummerSlam Revolution

Riverdale Season 7 Eps. 17/18 Preview: Ashleigh Murray & A New Mystery

Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes Discusses SNW/Lower Decks Crossover & More

Harley Quinn, Doctor Who, Sinéad/SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Strange New Worlds: Mariner & Boimler Tag-Team Stanning Spock

