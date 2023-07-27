Posted in: Peacock, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: N64, nintendo 64, No Mercy, NXT, peacock, wrestling, wwe

WWE Resurrecting No Mercy for First Time in 6 Years For NXT Event

WWE has announced the return of No Mercy, this time as an NXT Premium Live Event coming to our screens this September on Peacock.

No Mercy is back, baby! Now, before you start swinging around your Nintendo 64 controller in a victory dance, we are not referring to the classic video game that is still widely regarded as the best wrestling game of all time 23 years after its release. Instead, we are referring to the actual WWE event the game is named after. And this time, it's going to be in NXT! That's fun, too, right? Kinda? Maybe?

Like many other beloved pay-per-views from yesteryear, WWE has resurrected No Mercy for the NXT brand to use. The NXT version of the event will be held as an NXT-exclusive premium live event and will air live from Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA, on Saturday, September 30.

WWE put out an official press release today saying,

"Tickets for the premium live event go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. PT via www.axs.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Wednesday, August 2, at 10 a.m. PT. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/nxtnomercy-presale.

NXT No Mercy will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, Bron Breakker, and more.

NXT No Mercy will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. Additional information on the event will be announced in the coming weeks."

The very first No Mercy was held in the U.K. back in May of 1999 and featured Stone Cold Steve Austin defending the WWF Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Triple H and The Undertaker. While I feel pretty safe in saying NXT's version in September will have a small fraction of that star power and excitement in its main event, the NXT premium live events tend to feature some pretty solid matches, and I'm sure this will be a fun watch.

Be sure to check out NXT No Mercy on September 30, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

