AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho Considers Yet Another Betrayal

Chris Jericho toys with joining Don Callis on AEW Dynamite, while Tony Khan's vendetta leaves The Chadster soaked and seething!

Greetings, dear readers, The Chadster is back once again, with something that cheesed The Chadster off so much, he almost spilled his White Claw seltzer! 💢 Last night's AEW Dynamite featured none other than Chris Jericho seemingly preparing to abandon his Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) to join that sneaky Canadian, Don Callis. Now, The Chadster suspects this is all just a scheme to have JAS betray Jericho later on, but really, it looks like a setup to mock The Chadster by reminding him of Jericho literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back when he joined AEW. Was that necessary, really?!? Uughh man! So unfair! 😒

So, a heated backstage segment unfolded. Don Callis, in his usual penchant for drama, suggested the idea of a tag team match involving Jericho. He drew up the prospect of Jericho partnering with Konosuke Takeshita against Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. Seems like Don Callis and his cronies don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has done for it. 😤

Chris Jericho is teaming up with Takeshita to take on Danny Garcia and Sammy Guevara! Is this the end of the Jericho Appreciation Society? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@IamJericho | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/PB7isqhl0k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Later on, a rather tense interaction between Chris Jericho and his supposed 'loyal' JAS followers occurred inside his dressing room, with whispers of discontent and accusations of selfishness from Anna Jay flying about. Jericho, as would any man who stabbed Vince McMahon in the back, was deflective and garnered no sympathy from The Chadster. This self-centered behavior from Jericho might appeal to AEW fans, but not to The Chadster.

Now, this whole thing might seem like just another AEW way to create drama, but to The Chadster, it smells like another one of Tony Khan's antics to get under The Chadster's skin. Speaking of Tony Khan, over the weekend, The Chadster was just peacefully attempting to power wash 👨‍🔧 the vinyl siding on The Chadster's house. But nothing can seemingly go smoothly with Tony Khan scheming around every corner. The Chadster was chilled to the bone 💨 when The Chadster saw a rustling in the bushes. All of a sudden, a man-shaped shadow dashed from the bushes 🌳. It was unmistakably Tony Khan.

Deciding that enough was enough, The Chadster went over to investigate. The Chadster was even more cheesed off 🧀😡 when The Chadster discovered what looked like crumbled AEW booking sheets scattered all over the lawn 🌾. Who does that? Seriously! 😡

When The Chadster turned around, Tony Khan himself was there, and he'd somehow taken The Chadster's power washer. Before The Chadster could react, Khan blasted The Chadster with it, soaking The Chadster completely! 💦 Then he spray-hosed The Chadster some more. It was as if he enjoyed treating The Chadster this way. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😠

To add insult to injury, he didn't stop until The Chadster's clothes were completely soaked off. Now The Chadster was left embarrassingly naked on The Chadster's front lawn for the entire neighborhood to see 😲🙈. How utterly disrespectful to The Chadster and everything WWE has ever done for The Chadster. The Chadster can't even perform a simple household chore without Tony Khan's relentless interference 👎.

Tony Khan, let it be known – The Chadster will have the last laugh 😡👊. Someone get The Chadster a towel, an ice cold White Claw seltzer 🍺, and a Smash Mouth CD 🎵 – The Chadster has revenge to plot!

So, let's recap. Chris Jericho seems headed to betray Vince (and The Chadster) again, joining Callis and whatever plan he's cooking. The Chadster was ambushed by Tony Khan while performing a fundamentally harmless suburban task. In short, Tony Khan continues his vendetta against The Chadster with AEW, ruining not only what could be perfectly pleasant Wednesday evening wrestling, but also the sanctity of The Chadster's at-home chores. 🧹🤬 As The Chadster navigates this wrestling world, remember: the only unbiased wrestling journalism is here, with The Chadster.

