Green Lantern: Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner; HBO Max Series Details

American Horror Story star Finn Wittrock is going from the "Murphyverse" to patrolling the entire universe, with the actor set to portray Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern in Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith's upcoming HBO Max series based on the "Green Lantern" universe of DC Comics characters. Stemming from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, the series' narrative is expected to span decades and galaxies- beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner (Wittrock) and half-alien Bree Jarta. Along the way, they will encounter a number of both new and familiar Lanterns. Wittrock's Gardner is described as a hulking mass of masculinity and "an embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism"- yet much like in the comics, Gardner still finds a way to be likable. Berlanti, Guggenheim, and Grahame-Smith will executive produce alongside Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and David Katzenberg– with Elizabeth Hunter and Sara Saedi co-executive producing.

During Comic-Con International's "Storytelling Across Media" session in October 2020, Guggenheim explained that the key to making the series work isn't the popular view of treating it as an eight-hour movie- instead, it's about making each episode its own meaningful story while also contributing to the season's broader narrative. "I happen to believe – and this is not a universally held opinion – that you can't do a ten-hour show or an eight-episode show, like an 8-hour movie. I don't think that works," Guggenheim explained. "When I see it done, there's always some flabby episodes in the middle. I think you have to approach it like a TV series and approach each episode like its own entity. Even though it's streaming, even though hopefully people will binge it, you've got to make each episode a satisfying meal. You've got to look at it with a different tempo than you would have in a two-hour movie. That being said, certainly the show for HBO Max that we're all working on, we are approaching it with the production ambitions of a movie. So we're writing it like a TV show but we're hoping to produce it like a film."