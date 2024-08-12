Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: fx, Grotesquerie, niecy nash-betts, preview, ryan murphy

Grotesquerie: Nash-Betts Shares New Logo; "Say Your Prayers" This Fall

Niecy Nash-Betts shared a look at the new Grotesquerie logo and tagline - with Blue Oyster Cult/"(Don't Fear) The Reaper" to set the mood.

Over the weekend, we had a chance to pass along some looks at what FX Networks had on display for Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' upcoming Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), Lesley Manville (The Crown), and NFL Star Travis Kelce-starring Grotesquerie, during Disney's D23 Fan Expo. But for this go-around, we return once again to the amazing Nash-Betts – a constant source for updates and behind-the-scenes looks how how the production is going. Though we were treated to a decent look at it during the AHS Wax House walk-through at D23, Nash-Betts was kind enough to share a look at the new logo for the horror drama from Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken – reaffirmed for this fall, with the tagline, "Say Your Prayers." But it was the choice of soundtrack that put it over the top – Blue Oyster Cult's 1976 hit "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" (which you can listen to above).

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks for Grotesquerie that caught everyone off-guard:

