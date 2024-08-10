Posted in: Conventions, D23, Events, FX, Hulu, Pop Culture, Preview, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story, d23, Grotesquerie, preview

Grotesquerie, American Horror Story on Display During D23 (IMAGES)

FX Networks' AHX Wax House at Disney's D23 fan expo included exhibits influenced by American Horror Story and the upcoming Grotesquerie.

With Disney's D23 fan expo currently underway, FX Networks rolled out some impressive interactive/immersive experiences for The Bear and Shōgun. But our focus was on what we would see from Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' long-running horror anthology series American Horror Story and upcoming Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), Lesley Manville (The Crown), and NFL Star Travis Kelce-starring Grotesquerie. In the image gallery below, we have some looks at the AHS Wax House – an exhibit based on and inspired by the series.

In addition to the AHS-inspired works, we're also treated to a set-up tied into Grotesquerie – one that includes the not-ominous-in-any-way combination of candles, a stained glass window, and an overall sheen of creepiness:

And here's a look at the swag that attendees were able to get their hands on during the interactive experience:

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks for Grotesquerie that caught everyone off-guard:

