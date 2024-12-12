Harley Quinn, Yellowstone, Lanterns/JLU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, NBC's A Motown Christmas, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Disney+'s Willow, Max's Creature Commandos. Netflix's Black Doves, HBO's Lanterns/JLU, Pokémon/Aardman, Max's Harley Quinn, Disney+'s The Simpsons, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, Warner Bros./J.J. Abrams, The Onion/InfoWars, Oscars/Hulu, and more!
Saturday Night Live Host Chris Rock, SNL Cast Check In From Read-Thru
A Motown Christmas: Your Preview/Viewing Guide to NBC's Special
AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming and The Chadster is Cheesed Off
Willow: Warwick Davis Reminded Of How Badly Disney+ Treated Series
Creature Commandos Spotify Playlist Gets Episode 3 Update From Gunn
Black Doves Suffers From Too Many Dumb Bits Outweighing What Works
Saturday Night Live 50: Host Chris Rock Offers Some SNL Alt-History
Lanterns Star Aaron Pierre Credits "JLU" for Early John Stewart Intro
Pokémon, Aardman Tease 2027 Special Project: "Brand-New Adventures"
Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy Make Season 5 Move to Metropolis on Jan. 16th
The Simpsons Exclusive Special Set for Holiday Anniversary (TRAILER)
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night Docuseries Set for Peacock in January
Yellowstone: Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser Reportedly Set to Lead Spinoff
The Wheel of Time Welcomes Shohreh Aghdashloo to Season 3 Cast
Warner Bros., J.J. Abrams/Bad Robot Set New First-Look TV & Film Deal
The Onion Purchase of InfoWars Blocked; Judge Hits Bid Reset Button
Oscars: Conan O'Brien-Hosted 2025 Ceremony Will Also Stream on Hulu
SNL Alum Mike Myers Addresses Those Dr. Evil/Lorne Michaels Rumors
