Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, rick and morty

Rick And Morty Season 8 Teaser in the Daily LITG, 11th December, 2024

Rick and Morty Season 8 Teaser topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Article Summary Discover the new Rick and Morty Season 8 teaser with Rick looking for a new Jerry!

Marvel Comics teases big news and new characters for its Ultimate Universe.

Catch up on the latest pop culture and comic book industry insights with Daily LITG.

Explore trending stories, including ABC's new teaser for The Rookie Season 7.

Rick And Morty Season 8 Teaser topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Rick and Morty Season 8 Teaser and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Talking 'Bout Bigeneration

LITG two years ago, Lady Gaga Does Wednesday

LITG three years ago, Deluxe Mandalorian

LITG four years ago, Supernatural, Richard Corben and Pokemon GO

Disney Investors Call was late – but way down the list.

LITG five years ago… when John Ridley was planned for Batman

LITG six years ago… Ratched was Ratcheting Up

And the first of the creator studio variant covers were coming with Captain Marvel.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Former Diamond manager Mark Herr

Ryan McLelland , comic book journalist

, comic book journalist Comic creator and journalist, Molly Jackson

Koom Kankesan, comic book journalist

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Rick And Morty, Rick And Morty, Rick And Morty, Rick And Morty, Rick And Morty

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!