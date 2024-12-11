Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, rick and morty
Rick And Morty Season 8 Teaser in the Daily LITG, 11th December, 2024
Rick and Morty Season 8 Teaser topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.
Rick And Morty Season 8 Teaser topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.
Rick and Morty Season 8 Teaser and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Rick and Morty Season 8 Teaser: Rick Runs Auditions for a New Jerry
- Big News Coming From Marvel Comics Tomorrow
- New Ultimate Universe Versions of Classic Marvel Characters (Spoilers)
- One World Under Doom Solicits From Marvel Comics in March 2025
- Storm #3 To Create Big Comic Book Headlines This Week? (Spoilers)
- Diamond Comics Is Making Me So Stressed I Can't Sleep
- The Rookie Season 7: ABC Releases New Teaser, Official Key Art Poster
- Marvel's Punisher Copycat Vs CEO Story by Garth Ennis & Steve Dillon
- Hasbro Brings The Transformers Primes to Life with Prima Prime
- Iron Studios Unveils New Statue for Cyclops Leader of the X-Men
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Sarah & Darah: Best Frenemies Forever by David Pinckney & Pia Prado
- Monarch Comics of Toledo, Ohio, Comic Store Burns Down
- Google's New Microchip Uses The Multiverse to Work Impossibly Quickly
- A New Invincible Comic From Robert Kirkman & Ryan Ottley in 2025
- Dazzler Will Get Another New Marvel Comics Series In April 2025
- Gary Spencer Millidge To Bring Strangehaven To An End After 30 Years
- Rick and Morty Season 8 Teaser in the Daily LITG, 10th December, 2024
LITG one year ago, Talking 'Bout Bigeneration
- Doctor Who: RTD on "Bigeneration" Creating Brand New "Doctorverse"
- Peacemaker: James Gunn Has Same "Shazam 2" Question That We Had
- Marvel Removes Comics Over Racial Concerns From Predator Omnibus
- Doctor Who: My Ten Thoughts on "The Giggle": When One Becomes Two
- DC Comics Is Turning Dr Jill Biden Into A Murderous Otter (Spoilers)
- The Deaths of Jason Todd & The Lives of Dick Grayson (Batman Spoilers)
- Doctor Who "The Giggle": What About Sacha Dhawan's Master? (SPOILER)
- Doctor Who: Our First Look at Fifteenth Doctor's Sonic… Screwdriver???
- Beast Kingdom Debuts 3,000LE The Nightmare Before Christmas Statue
- Doctor Who: 15th Doctor's Sonic Screwdriver Unveiling This Sunday?
- The Ballad Of Ian Gibson Is Coming To An End For This Robo-Hunter
- Predator Censored In The Daily LITG 10th of December, 2023
LITG two years ago, Lady Gaga Does Wednesday
- Wednesday: Lady Gaga Honors Dance by Going "Mother Monster" Mode
- Night Court: Check Out NBC's Season 1 Eps. 1-6 Official Overviews
- Comic Book Publishers Not Paying Comic Book Creators
- Warner Bros. Discovery Picking Fight with Netflix Over "The Sandman"?
- Marvel Comics Mixes Up Its Captain Americas
- Marvel's Star Wars Plans For 2023 Revealed (Spoilers)
- Saturday Night Live: Pearl Jam Posts 1994 "Daughter" Rehearsal Footage
- James Gunn: Superman "Huge Priority"; Green Lantern "Important" & More
- Doctor Who: RTD Teases 60th-Anniversary Special Titles & More Updates
- Beast Girl, Degenerate & Jane in the new Unstoppable Doom Patrol
- The Debut of Fletcher Hanks' Fantomah in Jungle Comics #2, at Auction
- NFTWatch: Van Jensen to Publish NFT Comics With Leri Greer as Eon Rift
- Jeff The Landshark Gets His Own Print Comic From Marvel
- Lady Gaga Does Wednesday in the Daily LITG, 10th December 2022
LITG three years ago, Deluxe Mandalorian
- Hasbro Reveals Four Deluxe The Mandalorian Vintage Collection Figures
- Power Rangers Zord Ascension Project Dino Megazord Has Arrived
- Rick and Morty Nearly Killed Kevin Smith Creatively; Smith's 3 Fav Eps
- Daredevil: Deborah Ann Woll Appreciates Vincent D'Onofrio Support
- Donny Cates And Chip Zdarsky Both Turned Down Nightwing
- Pokémon GO Joins the "Metaverse" With Powered-Up PokéStops
- Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Umbreon
- Better Call Saul Foursome Makes Final Season Feel A Little Too Real
- Seth MacFarlane on "Darkly Hilarious" Family Guy, FOX "News" Hypocrisy
- Supernatural: Kripke Answers Dean Winchester Cakehole/Piehole Concern
- New Era For Spider-Man At Marvel Begins – Free Comic Book Day 2022
- Promise Collection 1949: Stan Lee and Lovecraftian Horror
- Jamie McKelvie Writes Captain Carter Comic, Marika Cresta Draws It
- Chris Achilléos Passes Away, Aged 74
- Rita Repulsa Comes To Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Three Little Wishes, A New Paul Cornell & Steve Yeowell Graphic Novel
- NFTWatch: Comics Folk Boycott Kickstarter Over New Blockchain Plans
- Scott Snyder's ComiXology Comics Printed Singley as Well as TPB or HC
- DC to Publish Naomi Season 2 in March from Bendis, Walker, Campbell
- New Jobs At DC Comics – Associate Editor, Assistant Editor And More
- PrintWatch: Venom #2, Devil's Reign #1, House Of Slaughter #2
- Space Story, a Debut Graphic Novel by Fiona Ostby, For June 2022
- What Remains: Colombia, a Graphic Novel by Camillo Aguirre For May
- Noah Van Sciver Creates Graphic Novel Joseph Smith & The Mormons
- Vincent D'Onofrio Support in the Daily LITG, 10th December 2021
LITG four years ago, Supernatural, Richard Corben and Pokemon GO
Disney Investors Call was late – but way down the list.
- Supernatural Stars Publicly Embarrass Themselves for Worthy Cause
- Richard Corben Has Died, Aged 80. Rest In Peace.
- Charged TM Away Frustration In Pokémon GO During The Game Awards
- Cobra Kai: William Zabka Channels His Inner-Johnny, "Calls Out" MTV
- Funko Unveils DC Comics Imperial Palace Pop Vinyls
- Law & Order: SVU – Christopher Meloni's Stabler Transformation Begins
- Saturday Night Live: Timothee Chalamet Is Masked Up & At Rehearsal
- New Superman and Robin Figures Incoming from McFarlane Toys
- DC Comics Confirms That Tim Fox Is The Next Batman
- Captain Marvel #24 Teaches Us to Never Costume-Shame Emma Frost
- How Might Disney Investor Call Affect Marvel Comics Prices On eBay?
- Joe Henderson Launches Shadecraft With Lee Barnett From Image Comics
- Charles Soule, Will Sliney's "Hell To Pay" Image Comic On Twitch
- The Judges For The Eisner Awards 2021, Announced
- First Tim Fox Appearance, Batman, #313 Sells For $500 On eBay
- The Beginning After the End: Tapas Offers Free Reading Day for Series
- Crossover #2 Teases Spawn For Crossover #3
- Kid Quick, Non-Binary Future State Flash, First Appearance Hits eBay
- Is The Rarest Green Ranger Cover Ever On Mighty Morphin #3?
- Retailers! Don't Lose All Your Orders For Dark Night: Death Metal #7
- Isabelle Arsenault Makes Maya's Big Scene A Graphic Novel
- William Shakespeare's The Avengers: The Complete Works Coming In July
- How Might Disney Investor Call Affect Marvel Comics Prices On eBay?
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Confirmed by Marvel Studios
- Christian Bale Playing Gorr In Thor: Love & Thunder
- Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau Confirmed for Captain Marvel 2
- Marvel Studios Officially Announces a Fantastic Four Movie
- Two New Pixar Films: Turning Red, Lightyear W/Chris Evans Announced
- America Chavez Confirmed for the Doctor Strange Sequel
- Disney Announces a New Animated Film, Encanto
- Patty Jenkins to Direct a New Star Wars Movie called Rogue Squadron
- Raya and the Last Dragon Coming to Theaters and PVOD
- Rachel McAdams Set to Reprise Her Role for the Doctor Strange Sequel
- What If…? First Look Shows How Screwy Space, Time & Reality Can Get
- She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Confirmed, Tim Roth & Mark Ruffalo Returning
- Loki Exclusive Clip Shows Our Asgardian's In for One Wild Ride
- Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars & More Marvel Series Confirmed
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set for March; Footage Released
- WandaVision Trailer: Someone's Doing Something to Wanda
- Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi Casts Hayden Christensen; Andor Preview
- Star Wars: Visions, Lando, The Acolyte, A Droid Story Announced
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer Debuts During Disney Investors Day
- Lucasfilm and Disney Announce 2 Spin-Off Shows from The Mandalorian
- Alien TV Show Coming To FX, Set On Earth, Noah Hawley Will Showrun
LITG five years ago… when John Ridley was planned for Batman
- GOSSIP: The New Oscar-Winning Writer Of Batman From #100 Onwards As Luke Fox Replaces Bruce Wayne…
- "Crisis" of Infinite Cameos: Who You May Have Missed During Part 1
- Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird Reunite After Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, to Create New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic
- Government Bans Marvel's Teen Heroes After School Tragedy in Outlawed by Eve Ewing and Kim Jacinto
- Rob Liefeld Talks About Drawing Feet Again
- "Watchmen": Damon Lindelof's "Purrfect" Golden Globes Snub Response
- Trump Official Re-Election Campaign Video Has Donald Trump as Thanos Killing Democrats
- "The Rookie" Season 2 Is Lured By "The Dark Side" [PREVIEW]
- Frank Miller and Rafael Grampa Show Donald Trump 2020 Re-Election Campaign in Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child
- "Black Lightning" Enters "Crisis" as Another Universe Dies… [SPOILER]
LITG six years ago… Ratched was Ratcheting Up
And the first of the creator studio variant covers were coming with Captain Marvel.
- Ratched: Ryan Murphy Calls Prequel Series "A Feminist Horror Story"
- J Scott Campbell Published His Own Captain Marvel Covers
- X-Man Argues for Civility in Politics in Next Week's Uncanny X-Men #5
- 'Wrath and Rapture' Teaser from Games Workshop
- Cobra Kai Season 2: Ralph Macchio Confirms Production Wrap
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Former Diamond manager Mark Herr
- Ryan McLelland, comic book journalist
- Comic creator and journalist, Molly Jackson
- Koom Kankesan, comic book journalist
