Here's the Updated Plans for WWE NXT's New Years Evil

Following last night's episode of WWE NXT, the card for New Years Evil is shaping up. The special episode of NXT will air on the USA Network on January 6th in NXT's regular timeslot, and it's being booked like a mini-PPV. Here's the four matches booked so far for the event.

The main event of the evening will be a rematch for the NXT Championship between champion Finn Balor and challenger Kyle O'Reilly. The last time these two fought, it took both men out of action for weeks, with Balor getting the worse end of it despite retaining the championship. Will the rematch at the first NXT of 2021 be the night O'Reilly wins the gold?

Also booked for NXT New Years Evil is a Last Woman Standing match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez. Hopefully these ladies will find this match suitably violent to settle their differences once and for all. Either way, it should be entertaining to watch. NXT fans will also see Timothy Thatcher take on Tommaso Ciampa in something called a Fight Pit Match. The Chadster isn't 100% sure what a Fight Pit Match is, but I can assume it will featuring fighting and take place in a pit. Finally, Karrion Kross is set to make his return at New Years Evil in two weeks, and the clock is ticking for his opponent, Damian Priest. After needing to surrender the NXT Championship due to injury immediately after winning it from Keith Lee, Kross is sure to be in a foul mood.

With one more episode of NXT before New Years Evil, we can expect another match or two to be added to the card. New Years Evil will air on the USA Network at 8PM on January 6th.