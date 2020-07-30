Holey Moley II Preview: Yoga, Pro Wrestling, Wieners & More Guttenberg

After a week off, we're back for another round of previews for ABC and NBA superstar, course pro, and executive producer Stephen Curry's righteously popular reality competition series Holey Moley. Commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai, are back for another dose of mini-golf madness, and they're bringing eight new contestants with them: Jen from Salt Lake City, UT; Gretchen from Oceanside, CA; David from Atlanta, GA; Brad from Menlo Park, CA; Martin from Glendale, CA; Misa from San Diego, CA; Giovanni from Harrisburg, PA; and (yes) Lizard from Columbus and Athens, Ohio. Out of those eight contestants, one will emerge victorious, earning them the iconic Holey Moley plaid jacket and golden putter from Curry himself.

For the all-star grand finale, the season's winners will return to compete for the $250,000 prize. Now here a look at preview images for this week's episode "Porta Party." One thing that's starting to become crystal clear? It looks like Olympian Greg Louganis and actor Steve Guttenberg are looking to be permanent fixtures around the place, with this week being both guest judges' fourth go-round on the show. Following the preview images, we look back to Kasia sinking a huge putt over two "graves" while wearing chain mail, and after getting blasted with fire on Dragon's Breath to propel herself into the final round. Then we take a look at… The Infamous Guttenberg Show-Throwing Incident:

Holey Moley II: The Sequel season 2 "Porta Party": This week on the "Holey Moley" course, a yoga instructor and a California businesswoman try to putt through smoke on The Distractor, and an ice cream entrepreneur and a professional wrestler hang loose on Buns & Wieners. Meanwhile, two self-identified cat-people try to stay dry on Water Hazard; and on Diving Range, a biotech student dives off against the sister of a former contestant; while Joey, the resident wishful putter, hopes his fourth time is a charm for guest judges Olympian Greg Louganis and actor Steve Guttenberg. Later, after mustering up Double Dutch courage and conquering Hole Number Two, two finalists will Frankenputt-off to earn a spot in the grand finale and the chance to putt for $250,000.

Some new holes returning viewers can expect this season include Dragons Breath, Polcano, Beaver Creek, Putt The Plank, Double Dutch Courage, Hole Number Two, and the ominous-sounding Frankenputt. Epic putts and memorable wipeouts will be the order of the day each week, including one contestant who tries her hardest to literally jump the shark (you'll just have to see how that turns out), as well as the return of the fan-favorite "windmill wipeouts" and two zip-lines in play to double the potential for mishaps. Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media produce, with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton, and Curry executive producing; with the original format series created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.