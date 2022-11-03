House of Black Video Teases Rebirth of Malakai Black on AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black is coming back to AEW, and The Chadster is absolutely furious! Despite the fact that any sensible person would have canceled AEW Dynamite, shut down the company, and stopped trying to compete with the greatest wrestling promotion in the world, WWE, Tony Khan insisted on producing another episode of the show last night. And thanks to the money Tony Khan uses to bribe The Chadster's editor, Ray Flook, The Chadster was forced to watch and report on the show, ensuring that The Chadster's entire night would be completely ruined!

And what a show it was, a show to really cheese The Chadster off. The Chadster already told you about how Jeff Jarrett literally stabbed WWE in the back by showing up on AEW Dynamite to attack Darby Allin, and he also told you about how Tony Khan rubbed it in The Chadster's face that CM Punk failed in his mission to destroy AEW with a pipe bomb promo by bringing back Colt Cabana to face Chris Jericho in an ROH Championship match. And if Tony Khan had stopped there, it still would have been utter torment for The Chadster, but Tony Khan didn't stop there. He kept going.

The Chadster was walking to the fridge to get a White Claw seltzer when he stubbed his toe on the coffee table on the way back. The pain was unbearable, and The Chadster knew that he was going to have a nasty bruise. He limped over to the couch and looked at the TV, just in time to see a video package for House of Black, showing Julia Hart performing some kind of dark ritual on the corpse of Malakai Black to bring him back to AEW. This was after Malakai Black tried to leave AEW and return to WWE, but Tony Khan stopped him by holding him to his contractual obligations, which is just so unfair in The Chadster's opinion.

The Chadster was so angry that he threw the can of seltzer at the TV, accidentally smashing the screen. That's the sixty-seventh television Tony Khan has forced The Chadster to destroy, and The Chadster is just so cheesed off about that! His wife Keighleyanne came into the room and asked what happened, and The Chadster told her that it was all Tony Khan's fault. Keighleyanne said that maybe The Chadster should take a break from watching wrestling for a while, but The Chadster refused, saying that he would never give Tony Khan the satisfaction.

The Chadster's wife Keighleyanne brought him some ice for his toe and told him to put his feet up. The Chadster did as he was told, but he couldn't take his mind off of the fact that Tony Khan was responsible for his injury. The Chadster was so mad that he actually considered taking Keighleyann's advice and refusing to watch AEW Dynamite, even though that would ruin The Chadster's perfect streak of objectively reporting on AEW Dynamite without any bias despite everything Tony Khan has done to The Chadster. But that would be letting Tony Khan win, and letting AEW get away with disrespecting the entire wrestling business by competing with WWE. The Chadster vowed to get revenge on Tony Khan, and he would start by sending him the bill for the ice, the ointment, and the band-aids.

You can watch the House of Black video package featuring Malakai Black here: