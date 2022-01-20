Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend Heading to Netflix in Late 2022

Iron Chef, a series that was in many homes beginning in the late 90s and running through the 2000s, will be getting a Netflix reboot and it'll be coming out later this year. The rebooted series will be Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend and will continue along the same lines of challengers lining up to compete. The original Iron Chef premiered back in 1993 in Japan, with an American version running from 2003 till 2018.

The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It's been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they'll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition's most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first-ever "Iron Legend."

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend will be an eight-episode cooking competition series based on Fuji Television Network's format. Production is being done by Keller Productions, in association with 3 Ball Productions. Directing and executive production will be done by Eytan Keller. Other executive producers include Daniel Calin and Ross Weintraub. While I personally wish for the random intense announcements of secret ingredients, there isn't much more known about what else will be included in this reboot. The pure and simple fact that a cooking series obsession of multiple generations is returning, well that's good enough reason for me to be excited. Let us know the comments if you're excited to watch talented chefs showcase their abilities under pressure!