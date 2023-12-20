Posted in: Comics, Disney+, TV, YouTube | Tagged: avengers, jeff the land shark, marvel, preview, youtube

It's Jeff & The Avengers: Land Shark Makes Marvel HQ Animated Debut

Check out the holiday-themed debut episode of Marvel HQ's Jeff & The Avengers, as the land shark shares a "Merry Shark-Mas" with the team.

Okay, before we go any further? For those of you who are fans of Marvel & animation but haven't been checking out what Marvel HQ has going on with its YouTube channel – what are you waiting for?!? Okay, maybe you were waiting for the right moment – so good news! It appears that moment has arrived… and that "moment" has a name – Jeff the Land Shark. Earlier today, it was announced that Jeff would be the star of the new animated series It's Jeff & The Avengers – written by Kelly Thompson (who penned the hit It's Jeff Infinity Comic) with artwork from Dax Gordine & Ian Herring (Marvel Fairy Tales Infinity Comic ). Originally one of the land sharks created by M.O.D.O.K./B.R.O.D.O.K., Jeff was brought over to the Avengers side by none other than Gwenpool and has proven to be a trusted ally ever since. And that brings us to a look at "Merry Shark-Mas," with Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, and Hawkeye celebrating the holidays together after assembling in Avengers Tower. But Jeff the Land Shark has a surprise in store for the Avengers as they unwrap their gifts – and maybe even a surprise for himself.

Here's a look at the debut episode that arrived just in time for the holidays, with "Merry Shark-Mas" serving as the first in the nine-episode series (with 8 additional episodes running in 2024):

The Marvel HQ YouTube channel serves as the home to hundreds of hours of family-friendly content, including full-length episodes from Marvel's most popular animated series, original shorts, motion comics, kid-friendly explainers, animation livestreams, and more! Since launching in 2017, the Marvel HQ YouTube channel has now crossed 2 million subscribers – so if you're looking for some quality Marvel fun without having to spend three months doing homework on everyone and their mothers' backstories, check out what Marvel HQ has to offer.

