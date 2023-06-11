Posted in: Movies, Netflix, streaming, TV, Warner Animation Group, Warner Bros | Tagged: babylon 5, j. michael straczynski, jms, preview, rising stars, sense8

J. Michael Straczynski Offers Babylon 5, Sense8 & Rising Stars Updates

In a recent round of tweets, JMS reponded to a cast member from Babylon 5: The Road Home & offered some info on Sense8 and Rising Stars.

We know we sound like a broken record by now, but it needs to be said that one of the best parts of covering franchise creator J. Michael Straczynski's Babylon 5: The Road Home animated film is that we also end up getting updates on any number of other projects, potential projects, or fan dream projects. For this go-around, JMS responds to B5 animated film star Paul Guyet's (Zathras & Jeffery Sinclair) kind words regarding JMS sharing a look at the project and "creating the whole B5 universe." Following that, JMS responds to a fan's question about getting more of Netflix's JMS and Lana Wachowski & Lilly Wachowski-created sci-fi drama Sense8 – in any media possible. And finally, JMS once again addresses the ironic difficulty he faces getting his comic book series Rising Stars from the page to the small screen.

"Babylon 5: The Road Home": "And you and all the cast members standing in for our fallen friends did an amazing, respectful, masterful job…thank you," JMS responded to Guyet's original tweet that thanked JMS "for sharing and, you know, creating the whole B5 universe."

"Sense8": Unfortunately, JMS and the Wachowskis have no say when it comes to more from the show's universe. "Alas no, Netflix owns every inch of the rights," JMS responded – meaning the ball's in Netflix's court.

"Rising Stars": As he had addressed previously, efforts to adapt JMS's comic book series have been hampered by previous projects that leaned heavily on premises similar to the ones set up in the comics. "It's been very difficult because so many shows that came later took inspiration from the book, and now when we try to sell the original work, the execs are saying it's too much like those other shows," JMS responded.

What We Know About Babylon 5: The Road Home

Continuing the storyline from the 1990s, here's a look at the official logline for Babylon 5: The Road Home: "Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way, he reunites with some familiar faces while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe." Here's a look at the preview images that JMS shared in early June:

Returning from the original series are Bruce Boxleitner as John Sheridan, Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander. In addition, the animated feature also sees Paul Guyet as Zathras and Jeffery Sinclair, Anthony Hansen as Michael Garibaldi, Mara Junot as Reporter and Computer Voice, Phil LaMarr as Dr. Stephen Franklin, Piotr Michael as David Sheridan, Andrew Morgado as G'Kar, and Rebecca Riedy as Delenn. JMS penned the film and will executive produce, with Matt Peters (Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons) directing. Rick Morales serves as supervising producer, with Sam Register serving as the executive producer on the Warner Bros. Animation & Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment animated feature.

