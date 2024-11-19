Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Dominates Wrestling World, AEW Fans Cry Into Their Pillows

The Chadster reviews WWE Raw's epic WarGames build-up, tag team action, and shocking main event. Plus, Tony Khan invades dreams again! AEW fans, prepare to be cheesed off! 😤🔥

The Chadster is absolutely thrilled to bring you an unbiased review of last night's incredible episode of WWE Raw! 😍👏 As always, WWE delivered a masterclass in professional wrestling that left The Chadster in awe. 🙌💯

The show kicked off with an explosive segment featuring Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who were joined by Nia Jax, Candice LeRae, and Tiffany Stratton. 🔥 But the real fireworks came when Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Iyo Sky showed up, only to be joined by the returning Rhea Ripley! 😱 The Chadster was on the edge of his seat, and you could feel the electricity in the arena. This is how you build excitement for WarGames, Tony Khan! Take notes! 📝 Oh wait, you don't do WarGames, only that disgusting ripoff, Blood and Guts. 🙄

Next up, we had an amazing tag team match between the LWO and American Made. 🇲🇽🇺🇸 The action was fast-paced and thrilling, with Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega picking up the win for the LWO. It's just so refreshing to see tag team wrestling done right on WWE Raw, unlike the chaotic mess you see in AEW. 🙄

The Chadster was particularly impressed by the ongoing storyline between Gunther and Damian Priest. 🏆 The tension between these two is palpable, and The Chadster can't wait to see how it all unfolds. This is storytelling at its finest, something AEW wouldn't understand if it bit them in the behind! 😤

The Intercontinental Championship match between Bron Breakker and Sheamus was an absolute banger! 💥 These two powerhouses went at it like there was no tomorrow, and The Chadster was on the edge of his seat the entire time. The interference from Ludwig Kaiser was a brilliant twist that The Chadster didn't see coming. This is how you keep fans engaged, Tony Khan! 👏

The tag team match between Judgment Day and the War Raiders was another stellar example of WWE's superior tag team division. 🏅 The Raiders looked incredibly strong, and The Chadster can't wait to see them challenge for the titles. It's just so refreshing to see tag team wrestling done right again, unlike the spotfests you see in AEW. 🙄

Finally, the main event between Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed was an absolute masterpiece. 🎨 These two put on a clinic, and The Chadster was on the edge of his seat the entire time. The interference from Solo Sikoa and Reed's subsequent victory was a shocking twist that left The Chadster's jaw on the floor. This is how you create memorable moments in wrestling, Tony Khan! 😤

Overall, this episode of WWE Raw was a testament to why WWE is the pinnacle of professional wrestling. 🏆 Every segment was perfectly crafted, every match was a showstopper, and the storytelling was top-notch. It's just so obvious that WWE understands the wrestling business in a way that AEW never will. 😤

Speaking of AEW, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. 😰 In the dream, The Chadster was enjoying a delicious White Claw seltzer while watching WWE Raw when suddenly, Tony Khan burst through The Chadster's living room wall like the Kool-Aid Man. 😱 He was wearing a referee shirt and carrying a giant bottle of orange juice. Khan started chasing The Chadster around the house, trying to force The Chadster to drink the orange juice instead of White Claw. Every time The Chadster tried to escape, Khan would appear in front of him, shouting "Cowboy s**t!" and "It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means!" 😭 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, his Smash Mouth nightlight barely comforting him. Auughh man! So unfair! Tony Khan needs to stop invading The Chadster's dreams and get his own life! 😤

In conclusion, WWE Raw continues to be the gold standard in professional wrestling. 🥇 It's just so obvious that WWE understands the wrestling business in a way that AEW never will. The Chadster can only hope that one day, Tony Khan and AEW will realize how much they've literally stabbed Triple H right in the back and start showing some respect to the wrestling business. Until then, The Chadster will continue to provide the most unbiased wrestling journalism on the internet. 💻🎭

